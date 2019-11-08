Local fifth grader earns award for service to troops

Amy Palmer, CEO of Soldiers' Angels, presents Libbie Stanton with her award.

Special to the Daily

Libbie Stanton, a fifth grader at Vail Mountain School, earned national non-profit organization Soldiers’ Angels’ Crystal Wing Award on Wednesday, Oct. 30, for her commitment to volunteer service. In three years, Libbie collected more than 2,000 lbs. of candy from members of the Vail community to distribute to troops serving overseas. She is working to exceed that amount this year.

Treats for Troops, a project of Soldiers’ Angels, is a nationwide Halloween Candy collection program in which local businesses, traditionally but not limited to dental offices, agree to accept excess Halloween candy from kids in exchange for goodies. Through the Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops Halloween Candy drive, businesses can register to serve as a collection site where individuals can donate their leftover candy.

Libbie Stanton was only 7 years old when she first expressed interest in supporting our troops. With the help of her mom, Libbie connected with Soldiers’ Angels and coordinated a Treats for Troops collection throughout the Town of Vail. The first year, candy collection boxes were set up in community buildings across Vail and Libbie collected 60 pounds of extra candy. Libbie continued her collection the following year with 200 pounds of candy and in 2018 she collected more than 1,000 pounds. Libbie is back again this year and ready to collect the extra candy from her community.

Amy Palmer, CEO of Soldiers’ Angels, flew to Vail from San Antonio to surprise Libbie with the award at the Vail Town Hall meeting Wednesday morning.

“Service members love candy when they’re deployed. It’s the little things that can lift spirits when these men and women are in the field, far from their friends and family. Libbie’s commitment, at such a young age, should inspire Americans to think bigger in their charity work, and to continue to support our troops overseas. Soldiers’ Angels is driven by tireless volunteers like Libbie, and we thank her, as well as her family, the Vail Mountain School community, and the Town of Vail for their support,” said Amy Palmer, CEO of Soldiers’ Angels.

Soldiers’ Angels, whose motto is “May No Soldier Go Unloved,” provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families and a growing veteran population.