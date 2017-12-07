Local history book tells story of 3 Albertson brothers growing up in Burns

Readers will find a mix of local history and nostalgia in the Eagle County Historical Society's newest local history book.

"Beanies, Stick Horses, Marbles & Mean Chickens," a memoir written by local rancher Verne Albertson, tells the story of the three Albertson brothers growing up in Burns, Colorado, Eagle County's prime cattle-raising country. Albertson utilizes photographs and anecdotes to paint a picture of growing up in a simpler time.

'Long-lost days'

The Albertson boys' playground was the mountain country around Burns. They chased gophers with their "beanies" (slingshots), made woodchucks into family pets and often grabbed their fishing poles and rode off on their horses to a high country lake adventure. Lessons were learned in a one-room school where Verne Albertson admits he spent his fair share of time standing in a corner, largely because he preferred roaming the hills and meadows to learning math and spelling.

"Readers will find themselves longing for those long-lost days," says Eagle County Historical Society president Kathy Heicher.

The book includes a history of the Burns area written by Verne Albertson's grandmother Ella, who arrived by horse and wagon in 1888; and a story by Joe Albertson (Verne's father) recalling the horrible winter of 1919.

The $15 book is available at eaglecountyhistoricalsociety.com, at Batson's Corner and the Visitor Center in Eagle, and at The Bookworm of Edwards.