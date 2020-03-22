Local mom creates daily Lego Challenge for her family at home

Local mom Christine Stone is at home with her family, working remotely as a special education teacher. Every day her family partakes in a Lego Challenge, and she asks Facebook to vote.

As families across Eagle County look for things to do indoors together, one local mom has set up a daily Lego Challenge for her family.

Christine Stone, of Gypsum, is a special education teacher working from home right now. Her family picks a new theme every day for the Lego Challenge, and the only rule is a time limit. Themes have included boats, robots, best tower and more. Pictures are posted daily in the local Vail Moms Facebook group for public voting.

“We just love building and playing with things,” Stone said. “We wanted to throw it out there as something fun to do while everyone’s stuck inside.”

Among the contestants are her 23-year-old daughter, who’s also a special education teacher; 18-year-old son home from college at the moment; and 17-year-old daughter. Stone got the idea from a calendar with one Lego build suggestion per day.

“We just turned it into a competition because we’re a little competitive here,” she said. “Some of them are simple, and some of them are complex.”

The theme for Day 7 of this family’s daily Lego Challenge was best boat. Time limits vary day-by-day from 10 minutes for the best tower to closer to an hour for best boat.

About 10-20 people vote each day, including some parents submitting on behalf of their children.

Stone and her daughter are in the category of people who are at higher risk with the coronavirus and are self-quarantining to be safe.

“We’re going to keep going for the month and then we just might make stuff up if we’re still at home,” Stone said.

