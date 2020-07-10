Kevin Danzig, one of the Vail Valley’s frequent après musicians, just released his tenth studio album. The 10 tracks on the album, “10,” carry on his tradition: “rootsy rock and rollin’ folk,” as he describes it on his Facebook page.

The backside of “10” features Kevin Danzig on a ski day as well as a track list and album credits.

Special to the Daily

When Danzig plays live gigs, he blends originals from releases including “10” with selective and innovative covers that fall into his broader genre niche. This weekend, Danzig will play in Vail at The Sonnenalp Hotel’s King’s Club from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 and outside at La Tour Restaurant’s patio from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

What makes “10,” which was released on the summer solstice, a special project for Danzig is that he was able to work with some of his closest musical comrades. Most notably, the record was mixed and mastered by Grammy Award-nominated sound engineer Tim Stroh, based at Madhouse Records in Leadville. Stroh also worked on Danzig’s preceding album, “Playground.”

Many of the songs on the record, including “I Live You” and “Alice,” feature Danzig’s go-to collaborators: Ken E. Keller on bass and Dean Oldencott on drums and percussion. He also worked with the Kevin Danzig Band: made up of Keller, violinist Mike Fauth, vocalist Faith Crawford, drummer Michael Hunt and songwriting partner and pianist John “Roc” Rothrock. Other contributors include floutist Leon Joseph Littlebird; producers and multi-instrumentalists Chuck Grossman and Don Wood; and vocalist Tina Ferguson.

Inside the record, Kevin Danzig lists his collaborators.

But the tastiest part of the record comes from the record’s longevity in Danzig’s life. He wrote “Eye to Eye” with his friend Jim “Raul” Coleman in the 1990s.

“I have sung these songs over the years with different ensembles, and every song has been well received,” he said.

Each song contains a distinct air of sensitivity and intimacy: leadoff track “Albert Einstein” explores a quote from the scientist that’s been on the minds of many recently: “I fear the day that technology will surpass our human interaction.” “I Live You” channels solo-career George Harrison’s special brand of sentimentality. He tells stories about telling stories to his children on “The One You Feed.” Danzig’s music is like if Nick Drake grew up in the American West instead of a small English village.

With his album art, Kevin Danzig is able to capture the quiet, sentimental moments he hopes to convey on “10.”

That’s not too far off what Danzig lists as musical influences on his Facebook page. Some of those include: The Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Elton John, Pink Floyd, Yes, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Amadeus Wolfgang Mozart, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Peter Gabriel, Sting, R.E.M., Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Dave Matthews Band and his own family members, who are also musicians.

Songs from “10” are available for digital listening on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play and Danzig’s website, kevindanzig.com.

“Alexa, play Kevin Danzig,” he jokes.

Physical copies are also available for $20 by mailing a check payable to Kevin Danzig, P.O. Box 3665, Vail, CO, 81658. He’ll send a CD back to the included name and mailing address.