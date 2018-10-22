Local Musician Spotlight: Billy Mickler

Often times, musicians get their start early in their lives, getting hooked on tunes their parents played, songs they heard on television, or an instrument that they just happened to pick up one day. That's exactly what happened to local musician Billy Mickler.

"I got into music in high school through a guitar program," Mickler said. Since then, his career in music has blossomed.

Fairly new to the music scene in the Vail Valley, Mickler has only played two venues — the Cordillera and The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa. His gig at The Westin's 10th anniversary party on Friday, Oct. 12, however, in which he took on songs from legends such as Willie Nelson, where professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya was present to celebrate and participate in the Colorado Debut of Casa Mexico Tequila. Professional skier and "The Bachelorette" star and author Trista Sutter were also in attendance — fairly prestigious attendees for a newbie in the Valley.

Additionally, The Westin has offered him a Wednesday evening slot from 4 to 6:30 p.m. where he'll be playing for the time being.

As far as musical style, he likes to keep his options open.

"I play a variety of styles depending on the situation," Mickler said. "As a fingerstyle guitarist, I enjoy blues and country as well as bossa nova."

Mickler also cited solo Brazilian and classical guitar as styles of music that he enjoys playing.

This winter, Mickler is looking forward to playing blues and country music with fellow local musician Jason Taylor playing the harmonica.

Right now, the majority of the songs on Mickler's setlists are covers, but he's currently in the midst of finishing a lot of original material.

Similar to other local musicians — as well as non-musical locals — Mickler enjoys playing in the Vail Valley because of all of the activities that Vail has to offer.

"Playing music in the valley is fun because when you're not working hard at your craft, you can take time off by enjoying world-class outdoors activities," Mickler said.

Mickler's music can be found on his Soundcloud with samples and videos on his website, http://www.billymickler.com.

Mickler also plays private parties, weddings and other events and can be contacted via his website.