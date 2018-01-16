Local photographer Raymond A. Bleesz featured in Littleon Eye of the Camera competition

Edwards fine art photographer Raymond A. Bleesz has been notified by the Littleton Museum of Art of his acceptance to the 52nd annual Eye of the Camera Thematic Photographic Competition and Exhibition.

The City of Littleton Fine Arts Board has selected Bleesz's photographic work numerous times over the years with this year's juror being Gary Reed, a major principal of Reed Photo Arts Media Company, Denver. Reed, by way of the Colorado Institute of Art and formerly of Chicago Pallas Photo Labs has been involved in photography since the 1980s and became involved in Reed Photo Art in 1991. He is involved in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe and with the Cherry Creek School District photo programs. He is a board member of the Colorado Photographic Arts Center.

Reed's selected theme for the exhibition of 2018 is "Past Due" as we all have experienced the inherent tension of expectation of being out of synch with time — missed opportunity, out of season, unharvested, late arrival, forgotten, abandoned, defaulted, something owed and beyond its prime.

About the photographer

Bleesz, who has been involved in fine art photography since 1976, prefers black and white photographs, as it is a harder art medium to master as compared to colored imagery. The photographer has been a member of CPAC since 1976 and is presently its Featured Monthly Member.

The Littleton exhibition allowed for three submissions to "Past Due," two of which were accepted. The photographs are entitled "Cisco, Ut. Post Offices" and "Latin: Lost and Counted, Sundial, St Augustine Church, Florida."

Bleesz's educational background is that of a historian, and he views his subject matter as a social scientist, a documentarian and, in many cases, his imagery displays juxtapositions, idiosyncrasies and dry humor. Such is the case of Post Offices, Cisco as well as the Sundial in St Augustine — modern and old post offices side by side, Cisco, now an abandoned community, being the site of early uranium exploration and mining in Utah post World War II, and the historic Sundial in Latin, "Lost and Counted" on the St Augustine church, the fist European settlement in North America.

The Eye of the Camera Exhibition at the Littleton Museum of Art is located at 6028 S. Gallup St. Call 303-795-3950. Exhibit dates are Feb. 16 through March 25. Awards for Best of Show in either black and white or color is $750. Best of Show winners receive a joint exhibition in 2018. There is a first-place black and white and color award for $300.

Photographic art, framed and matted to archival standards by Bleesz can be seen at his place of business/gallery: Brush Creek Dry Goods at the Riverwalk Complete in Edwards, adjacent to the bookstore. He is the co-founder of the Vail Valley Arts Guild Photographic group and has exhibited in Denver galleries extensively.