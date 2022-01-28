Local photographer selected for Art of the State exhibition

“Juniper’s Last Gasp” by Raj Manickam overlays a photo of a dead juniper tree taken at the Colorado National Monument with an image of a trash pile taken during a tour of a local Eagle County landfill.

Raj Manickam/Courtesy Photo

Local photographer Raj Manickam is one of 142 Colorado artists who have been selected to show their work in the Art of the State 2022 exhibition at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.

Every three years, the Arvada Center holds an open call to Colorado artists to submit their work to a panel of jurors, who then select works that reflect the diversity, quality and depth of work of Colorado artists.

This year, the jurors received 2,067 submissions by 734 artists, ultimately selecting 149 works by 142 artists for the 2022 exhibition.

Manickam’s image of two overlaid photographs, “Juniper’s Last Gasp,” was selected by the jury and is now on display at the center. The Art of the State exhibit began on Jan. 20 and will be up through March. 27.

Manickam only began producing fine art photography six years ago, after taking a class at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. Since then, his work has received numerous awards and been featured in various galleries across the state. He said to be recognized alongside Colorado’s leading artists in the Arvada exhibit is an affirmation of the work he has put into his craft.

​​”The six-year journey is acknowledged in a lot of ways locally here, and to get that same recognition in several galleries in Denver – it’s like some validation is being seen,” Manickam said. “People are noticing what I put out, and I am grateful that they can get a glimpse of what I see. It feels like they know what I’m talking about.”

In “Juniper’s Last Gasp,” Manickam overlaid a photo of a dead juniper tree taken at the Colorado National Monument with an image of a trash pile taken during a tour of a local Eagle County landfill. While the resulting image has a clear aesthetic pull, with the reaching branches of the dead juniper mingling with the formerly bright colors of plastic bottles, Manickam believes it was selected because it has such a clear and poignant message.

“Photos like this evoke more than emotion,” Manickam said. “It brings out the depth of caring for our environment, caring for our surroundings, seeing things that are beyond what we see day to day – if you care enough to pay attention.”

Manickam always seeks to tell a story with his photography, which he writes up alongside the images on his website, AllInGoodLight.com . In describing the story behind “Juniper’s Last Gasp,” Manickam writes:

“Junipers will withstand bone-chilling cold temperatures, scorching heat, intense winds, and with very little water. Enduring all challenges, even the indomitable Juniper will perish if we pollute indiscriminately. Reuse, Reduce, Recycle.”

In addition to being featured in the Art of the State this month, Manickam is also showing his work with photography group Photo Pensato at the The Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center in Pueblo. The exhibit started on Jan. 22 and will run until May 7.

For more information about Manickam and his work, visit AllInGoodLight.com .