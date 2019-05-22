Local student to go behind the scenes of Vail Dance Festival

Sixteen-year-old Azul Meza has been named the Community Scholar for the Vail Dance Festival. In addition to attending classes and performances, she will also support the Community Arts Access program by reaching out to local organizations, sharing information about the festival artists and connecting new people of all ages to the festival.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Dance Festival, returning July 26 to Aug. 10, is receiving a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for its Community Scholar Program, which engages a local Eagle County high school student who is passionate about the arts.

The 2019 Community Scholar is 16-year-old Azul Meza, who will fully participate in all Vail Dance Festival Master Classes, observe rehearsals and go behind the scenes of the festival.

“The Community Scholar Program will serve as a wonderful opportunity for an Eagle County student who is passionate about the arts to experience the Vail Dance Festival in a whole new way, and we are excited to announce Azul as this year’s recipient,” said Sarah Johnson, senior vice president of education and the arts. “In addition to participating in all Master Classes, community events and festival forums, she will play a critical role with our community access program introducing new audiences from all areas of the valley to dance. This program is designed to provide immersion in the arts along with leadership opportunities throughout the festival.”

The Vail Dance Festival Community Scholar Program is underwritten by Senenne and Marc Philippon and is new to the Vail Dance Festival. The goal of this program is to further connect the Vail Dance Festival with the Vail Valley Community — from East Vail to Gypsum — while providing a unique opportunity for a local student to deepen his or her appreciation for the arts.

The National Endowment for the Arts received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grant making, and the Vail Dance Festival is among the 977 awarded in this category. The Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. The Art Works is the Arts Endowment’s principal grant making program.

“These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country,” Carter said. “Organizations such as the Vail Dance Festival are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create and be inspired.”

For more information about the Vail Dance Festival, visit http://www.vaildance.org.