Local students present TEDxYouth@Vail on April 14

EDWARDS — TEDxYouth@Vail "Defy the Predictable" is taking place at Battle Mountain High School on Saturday, April 14.

TED talks are commonly known from speakers like Sir Ken Robinson, Amy Cuddy, Susan Cain and many more. But have you ever thought about what the youth in the valley want to say? Now you can see.

Student speakers will talk about topics including Self Discovery;

Adapting to Your Environment; Living Life Outside Your Comfort Zone; and more.

These students have worked for months preparing their speeches and working hard to bring awareness about their chosen subjects to the people of the Vail Valley.

Their talks are meant to inspire, spread awareness and bring change to the people who listen.

TEDxYouth@Vail will have two sessions:

Session 1: Interlocking Worlds

Session 2: Design Your Future, Demand Your Future

Register by Friday, April 13, to attend. Registration at the event will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for pre-registered adults and free for students.