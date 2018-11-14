Local students to perform musical revue

Between school, social media, and sports—especially in our super-athletic valley—how do kids today find time for the arts?

For the past 24 years, the stellar staff of Vail Performing Art Academy (VPAA) has succeeded in making the arts a major priority for local students ages 8 to 18. The directorial dream team led by Artistic Director, Colin Meiring, also includes notable pros Annah Scully, Maria Barry, and Melinda Carlson.

VPAA, a local nonprofit, provides local youth top quality theater arts instruction and exceptional performance opportunities. VPAA programs are not only designed to develop musical talent, but also to enhance and enable athletics, academics and social growth.

These highly entertaining skills are showcased in the upcoming VPAA Fall production, "Showstoppers!" The fast paced musical revue features 70 students performing the singular sensations from a selection of Broadway hit shows, old and new, on Saturday, Nov. 17, and Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m.

Audiences will be treated to splashy, exuberant renditions of hit numbers from "Hamilton," "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Mean Girls," "Frozen" (don't worry, not "Let It Go"), "Mamma Mia!," "Hairspray," "Matilda" and more.

VPAA's large cast of talented youngsters has been working hard rehearsing on Sunday afternoons, and finds that creative endeavors are well worth fitting into their busy schedules. Students also find that participation is fulfilling and extremely helpful in their other endeavors.

Cast member Cassidy Wellbaum plays volleyball but will always find time for the arts.

"VPAA provides such great performance opportunities," Wellbaum said. "I am so much more energetic and pumped up for my other activities, plus, theater arts just makes me happy."

Eliza Pyke not only loves performing in musicals, but also feels that singing and dancing helps her do better in Nordic skiing, swim team and soccer.

"VPAA makes me stronger, more coordinated, and faster, " said Pyke.

Jesus Palacio plays football and feels that the skills he learns with VPAA help him on the field.

"Musical theater helps my stamina and endurance," Palacio said.

Charlie Strauch is at home both on stage and in the arena, and said, "Performing arts also helps me stay in top condition for soccer, baseball and skiing."

Cooper Skidmore stated that the arts have taught him leadership, and that "dancing is just as hard as any sport."

Finally, soccer, hockey and karate take a lot of Cassie Boggs' time but she will always find time for performing arts because, as she puts it, " VPAA helps make my dreams come true."

VPAA's "Showstoppers!" tickets are $20 and can be ordered by calling 970-845-8497 or online at vilarpac.org.