Local Susie Kincade co-authors bestselling book ‘Empower Your Life’

Where: Available at The Bookworm of Edwards.

What: “Empower Your Life – Discover Your Strengths, Release Your Fears, Follow Your Heart.”

The new transformational book "Empower Your Life – Discover Your Strengths, Release Your Fears, Follow Your Heart" marks Eagle resident Susie Kincade's debut as an Amazon No. 1 Bestselling Author.

This new anthology book is a collection of stories by 21 women from various backgrounds and experiences who have transformed their lives through some form of self-empowerment.

Although each of their lives and stories is very different, the common thread they share is they are grateful for their empowered way of living and now have a desire to help others empower themselves, too.

It is the intention of the co-authors that these stories help readers find their own strength and passion.

'They are strong women'

Kincade, a nature-based empowerment coach, shares the story of a dramatic trip down the Grand Canyon in which she nearly drowned, was abandoned and then overcame her deepest fears while learning to row some the world's wildest whitewater on her own.

Stories like Kincade's are intended to assist and provide hope, direction and inspiration for individuals who may be experiencing similar situations and are looking to make some shifts toward feeling more powerful, confident, peaceful and at ease.

The transformation these authors have experienced does not mean that things are always easy for them now, but instead that they have found a way to access better responses to difficult situations and emotions.

"These authors opened their hearts to provide truthful and healing accounts of their journeys through some pretty touching and sometimes tough circumstances," said Sue Urda, co-founder of Powerful You! Publishing. "They are strong women who fully deserve the peace of mind, ease, and freedom they now enjoy."

The book is compiled by Sue Urda and Kathy Fyler, co-founders of Powerful You!, a connections and empowerment company designed for business, personal and spiritual growth.

Kincade has lived in the valley for 38 years and owns Women's Empowerment Workshop, where she provides personal coaching for women and girls. She is available for consultations at 970-328-5472 or http://www.womenempower.us.