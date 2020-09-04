Local to host outdoor tribute festival, concert for firefighters working on Grizzly Creek Fire
Festival to take place Oct. 3 at Stoneyard Distillery
David Kraft, a Vail Valley local, will host the Fireman Tribute Festival to celebrate, honor and appreciate the firefighters who served the county by helping fight the Grizzly Creek Fire.
The event is Oct. 3 from noon to dark. There will be live music all day, as well as games and activities for kids at Stoneyard Distillery in Dotsero. There will be transportation available via Turtle Bus from Vail, Avon, Edwards and Eagle, and refreshments will be available for purchase on site.
- $30 stone oven wood fired pizza
- $14 daiquiris and pina coladas
- $5 spirit drinks, with liquor made on site
Kraft hopes this will become an annual event. He will be providing music with his new Fireman Legacy Band, which plays classic rock. He hopes to play shows across Colorado ski towns from a trailer: it takes five minutes to get his setup ready to roll before he can start playing.
“I have never felt more excited about a project. I have a vision this will gain a life force all its own. I want to recruit some fire fighting musicians to play in every town we travel to. I would like to spend an entire year raising money for a firefighter’s family in crisis or need for something they can’t afford,” Kraft wrote in an email.
The event is free to attend. For more information, visit firemanlegacyband.com.
