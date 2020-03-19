Earlier this week, the weather was nice enough to get outside and walk, run, hike and bike but it is still winter outside and the colder temperatures and precipitation will come and go. Don’t let the weather deter you from keeping a fitness routine going during the coronavirus crisis. To help you stay active, local gyms and fitness centers are helping you take the workouts home. Here’s a look at what area gyms are doing:

Revolution Power Yoga – Avon

Philosophy:

“We’re all in this together!” said Julie Kiddoo, owner of Revolution Power Yoga in Avon. “Offering online classes is a great opportunity to stay in the work, practice alongside your global yoga community and experience the power of comm-UNITY and connection.”

Offering:

Right now, we are offering daily one-hour Power classes. This is an energizing, challenging and powerful class based on Baptiste Yoga’s ‘Journey Into Power’ sequence and suitable for all levels that will leave you feeling rinsed and revitalized. Expect to move, sweat and be transformed!

Right now through March 22 classes are free and open to everyone via Zoom. We will be re-evaluating this the week of March 23. Stay connected daily on our Facebook and Instagram pages, as class times and teachers will change every day.

Take Away:

At Revolution Power Yoga, our purpose is to elevate, transform, and empower the community to live in possibility, connection, and discovery. We will come out of this stronger together.

PeloDog Studio – Avon

Philosophy:

“The main reason we did this is simple, we wanted to offer a free, easy and effective way to keep people moving and fit in the comfort of their own home,” said Jen Kaplan, owner of PeloDog Studio in Avon. “The community at my studio is so important to me and I wanted to offer some, albeit small, means to stay connected to each other and the studio.”

Offering:

I am certified in a variety of fitness modalities and will be offering a variety of classes including Pilates, sculpt, core & roll, equipment-free cardio, and rides for those who do have in-home bikes. My goal is to offer variety, to keep things simple and safe, and to make workouts accessible to all levels.

All of my sessions, except for rides, will either require no props, or I will offer creative substitutes for gym equipment. For example, instead of using dumbbells for sculpt class, you can use water bottles or soup cans.

Classes are free right now on http://www.vimeo.com/pelodog and you do not need to be a member to participate. All updates will be on the PeloDog’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Take Away:

Working out is one of the best ways to relieve stress and produce positive endorphins. Simple workouts will do wonders to maintain physical and mental strength during this unprecedented and strange time.

Dogma Athletica – Edwards

Philosophy:

“Humans are designed to move. It relieves stress, bolsters the immune system, and calms the mind. We are inundated with information that will create anxiety,” said Rod Connolly, owner of Dogma Athletica in Edwards. “Moving also gets your creative juices flowing so you can think outside of the box to move forward during this uncertain time.”

Offering:

We are offering Live it Lean which is metabolic conditioning, Live It Strong for functional strength and Live It Loose for active mobility. Using mindfulness, high-intensity movement and decompression to put yourself in the best place physically, mentally and emotionally.

We have both paid and complimentary offerings. You do not need to be a member but to get set up for the paid classes email Dogma Athletica general manager Jessica Moser at jessicadogma@gmail.com. To access our free “Twenty Minutes to a Better Day” class, follow Dogma Athletica on Facebook and Instagram.

Take Away:

Look for opportunity in change. Utilize this as an impetus to practice healthy habits and self-care you may have been putting off. Get clear on what’s most important to you and focus your energies. Notice what you have in your life, not what feels missing.

Barre Forte Vail Valley – Edwards

Philosophy:

“Community is so important. We are in this together and by supporting us, we can support you,” said Jessica Denton, co-owner of Barre Forte in Edwards with Beth Robinson. “Fitness isn’t just about burning calories it’s about having a strong mind and body.”

Offering:

We’ll be offering Barre Express, a 45-minute barre class, Sculpt class, which is a low impact total-body workout, Oula, which is a fun dance fitness class, Sculpt Yoga and Pilates Barre. We’re lucky to be able to stream classes that provide almost the same experience as a studio experience.

All current Barre Forte Vail Valley members have access. New clients will be able to purchase a drop-in, 8-class pack, or unlimited streaming. Our full schedule is on the Mindbody app or follow us on Instagram @barrefortevailvalley.

Take Away:

Staying active and healthy is important all the time, but especially right now. The amazing thing about Barre workouts is that it truly changes your body, by using “almost” only your body. Movement is really important. We all need movement mentally and emotionally.

Endorphin – Eagle Ranch

Philosophy:

Endorphin’s mission is to deliver the best experience by the best instructors to the happiest community. “We are all about providing movement experiences and making people feeling welcome and supported,” said Corina Lindley, owner of Endorphin in Eagle Ranch. “During this COVID-19 timeframe, we want to keep that feeling going virtually by providing online classes.”

Offering:

We will be offering up to three classes a day, free of charge to anyone. If you are already a member or want to join with our introductory rate you can do that. But, if you are experiencing a financial crisis due to COVID-19, we still want you to participate and we want to support you.

As for classes, we’ll have HIIT, Barre, Yoga, Metabolic Conditioning and other group classes where little or no weights or other equipment is necessary. Access classes through Zoom once you create an account at http://www.myendorphin.com.

We have also allowed our members to take two to three pieces of equipment to their home, including stationary bikes, to use to stay active in addition to going outside.

Take Away:

The energy and endorphins you get from working out will help sustain you and keep your stress levels down to keep you well. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends at least 30 minutes a day of exercise for adults and to 60 minutes a day for kids. If you are creative, you can still get your exercise in during these trying times.