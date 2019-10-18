Locally-grown band Meadow Mountain headlines at 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco Saturday

From left to right are player Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose, Jack Dunlevie, Wilson Luallen, Summers Baker and Ian Parker of Meadow Mountain. The progressive bluegrass band based in Denver, returns as headliners to 10 Mile Music Hall on Saturday, Oct. 19. The band first played the venue last year when opening for The Infamous Stringdusters.

Special to the Daily

FRISCO — Meadow Mountain is one of the Colorado bands to watch. The group got their first big break in 2017 when they won the renowned Rockygrass band contest and this year the five-piece bluegrass band performed at The Great American Beer Festival and the International Bluegrass Music Association conference.

They return to 10 Mile Music Hall this Saturday, Oct. 19, as headliners after opening for The Infamous Stringdusters in 2018.

“It’s really exciting for me to play in Frisco,” said Meadow Mountain fiddle player Ian Parker, “because there’s so many folks I know up there and I grew up playing piano, but until very recently, none of them knew that I was doing something else.”

The two bands have a special connection since Stringdusters’ banjo player Chris Pandolfi produced the group’s debut album and subsequently signed them to the band’s label, Tape Time Records. Based in Denver like Pandolfi, the current members of Meadow Mountain hail from across Colorado. Guitarist Summers Baker is from Edwards, mandolinist Jack Dunlevie is from Eagle, bassist Wilson Luallen is from Alamosa, banjo player Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose is from Colorado Springs and Frisco-native Parker, who still has family in town. The band is named after the Meadow Mountain trailhead in Minturn.

Yet not long before all of that success, it’s hard to imagine three band members — Parker, Dunlevie and Baker — had never played a bluegrass tune.

If you go …

What: Meadow Mountain with Masontown and Turkeyfoot

When: 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Doors open at 7.

Where: 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco

Cost: $12 for general admission in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit 10milemusic.com to purchase.