Looking for some extra cheer? These holiday festivities in Vail and Denver should do the trick

There is no doubt that the holiday season is a magical time of the year in Vail. Visitors flock to town for the winter ambiance of an alpine village covered in snow and sparkling lights. There’s no shortage of Christmas light displays and opportunities to visit with Santa. The Vail Valley is even lucky enough to have colorful fireworks displays during the holidays.

Vail Valley Holiday Festivities

Here’s a rundown on some of the local holiday events here in the Vail area that should get you in the Christmas spirit, if you aren’t already.

Dickens Carolers

Today, 6 p.m.

Vail Public Library

Wearing Victorian costumes (many of them made by hand by the singers themselves), this volunteer musical group performs at the library, as well as throughout the village.

Vail Skating Festival and Ice Spectacular

Friday, 5 p.m. at Solaris Ice Rink, Vail Village

6:30 p.m. at Arrabelle Ice Rink, Lionshead

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., Dobson Ice Arena

Enjoy two short ice skating exhibitions featuring U.S. national and international medalists. The free shows are at the in-town ice rinks, and the Ice Spectacular is a paid show at Dobson Ice Arena. Olympian and “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Mirai Nagasu will skate. Pick up Thursday’s Vail Daily for n exclusive interview with the famed skater or visit vaildaily.com/sports.

Holiday Lantern Walk

Sunday, 4 p.m.

Vail Village

The Holiday Lantern Walk is a joyful celebration of light for all ages. A short jolly procession led by Santa and Ralph, the world’s tallest elf, winds its way through Vail Village to the Gore Creek Promenade for the grand opening of the 13th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater.

Grand Opening of the Vail Winterfest Ice & Light Installation

Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Vail Village

Art in Public Places celebrates Celestial Wonders through the integration of ice, snow, and light at this season’s Vail Winterfest. Artists Paul Wertin and Alt Ethos fuse ice art with technology. This immersive art experience will transform the Gore Creek Promenade. Lights go on in the installation daily from dusk until 10 p.m., and the work will be up through Jan. 20, 2020.

10th Mountain Legacy Parade

Friday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m.

Vail Village, Colorado Snowsports Museum

Skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division Ski Trooper uniforms perform a Torchlight Ski Down to the base of Gondola One. This is followed by a parade of military veterans, also in traditional uniform, marching from Gondola One down Bridge Street, across the Covered Bridge and finishing at the 10th Mountain statue. The celebration features a film on the history and legacy of Vail projected at the base of Gondola One and animated with fireworks. Vail’s newly-renovated Colorado Snowsports Museum will stay open after the parade for guests to visit and learn about Colorado’s ski history through the new 10th Mountain Division exhibit and a showing of the film “Climb to Glory.”

Ski Down Torchlight Parade & Fireworks

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6:15 p.m.

Golden Peak

Watch the annual Torchlight Parade and fireworks from the mountain base at Golden Peak. Ski instructors and Vail locals form a glowing train as they ski down Golden Peak with glow sticks. The procession is followed by a colorful fireworks display.

Beaver Creek Illuminate the Night & NYE Ski Down

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Beaver Creek Village

Participate in a sparkler parade, then make a wish at the wishing ceremony. Also, there is an evening ski-down and fireworks finale.