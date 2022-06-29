Los Amigos crowdsources feedback on new margarita recipes

From left, Mi Amigo with green chile repasado, pineapple, house sour mix and black lava salt, Bernies with Dobel Maestro tequila, blackberry puree, house sour mixand black lava salt and Dragons Teeth with Poblano, serano and jalapeno, blanco tqequila, hourse sour mix and tajin rim.

Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazne

The only thing better than a margarita is two margaritas. And after three, well, the world can be a pretty friendly place.

Los Amigos, a taqueria and bar, has long had one of the most coveted spots in Vail Village, sitting at the top of Bridge Street with a slope-side deck in full view of Pepi’s Face. In fact, the location is so good it could carry the show. But it doesn’t have to.

Six months ago, Drew Riley decided he wanted to have the best margarita in town. Riley operates the restaurant, after a childhood spent growing up between Los Amigos, Russell’s down the street and Vail’s big backyard — it’s a family business. A mechanical engineer with a passion for making systems as efficient and intuitive as possible, he turned his analytical mind to the problem: How do you make the best margarita in Vail? What do people want? He decided to create an experiment and gather data.

“I need our customers to tell me what they really like. That should drive everything we do,” he said emphatically.

So while he uses words like “data-driven,” what you should hear is “free margarita tastings.” Because that’s what the experiment is. Periodically throughout the season, Riley and company will host margarita tastings, offering a trio of one-ounce pours in exchange for honest feedback, lively conversation and other ideas. He’s not interested in his own preconceived notions of what he thinks people want; he much prefers to discover what they actually do.

Currently, the Mi Amigo marg is the headlining favorite.

“It’s got hints of green chile in it,” he said. “It’s so authentic to Colorado and to Los Amigos. It’s really well-rounded. It’s not spicy, but you get the chiles, the pineapple and its own special blend of sour mix.”

The margarita menu is already pretty inventive, so it should be a fun summer at Los Amigos. There are concoctions based on mezcal, others on various fruits. There’s even the Black Diamond — limit two per person, mind you.

“The ones we’ve had so far, people have been really receptive,” Riley said. “It’s just a lot of fun.”

As it should be. Being part of the conversation about what’s tasty, what’s interesting — it’s invigorating. But once Riley is confident they’ve discovered the best of the best, he’s got a plan.

“We’re going to take our best margarita recipe, the one that shows what Los Amigos is, and then we’re going to can it,” he said. “We’re going to have a cooler by the door, so people can take a four-pack to go, and keep the apres party going in their room.”

All thanks to science. ¡Salúd!