Los Lobos to play free concert in Avon on Labor Day

Avon will be celebrating all things uniquely Avon with weekend long festivities over Labor Day weekend during the newest addition to their special events calendar, Summer’s End .

“We are honored to announce that Summer’s End features a free performance by legendary trailblazing band, Los Lobos on Monday, September 6”, said Danita Dempsey, Culture, Arts & Special Events Manager for the Town of Avon.

For all the trailblazing musical acts who’ve emerged from Los Angeles, very few embody the city’s wildly eclectic spirit more wholeheartedly than Los Lobos. Over the last five decades, the East L.A.-bred band has made an indelible mark on music history by exploring an enormous diversity of genres—rock-and-roll and R&B, surf music and soul, mariachi and música norteña, punk rock and country—and building a boldly unpredictable sound all their own. On their new album Native Sons, the multi-Grammy Award-winners map their musical DNA by covering a kaleidoscopic selection of songs from their homeland, ultimately creating a crucial snapshot of L.A.’s musical heritage.

“Summer’s End is a weekend-long celebration designed to close out our summer season with a wide variety of activities appealing to the entire community. We kick off Friday, September 3rd with Lakeside Cinema followed by the second annual Avon Art Festival beginning Saturday, September 4th leading up to the Los Lobos concert,” said Ms. Dempsey.

Summer’s End also includes Pose & Paddle Battle, a new athletic event in partnership with SUP CO at Nottingham Lake, a revitalization of the Cardboard Regatta, and local’s favorite SunsetLIVE! on Sunday, September 5th.

