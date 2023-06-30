Los Lonely Boys to headline Salute to the USA on July 3 in Avon

Grammy award-winning Los Lonely Boys return to Avon on Monday.

Courtesy photo

The 37th annual Salute to the USA on Monday in Harry A. Nottingham Park will feature Grammy award-winning Los Lonely Boys headlining Avon’s signature event. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the free annual Independence Day celebration with live music beginning at 6 p.m.

Family has always been at the center of things for Los Lonely Boys . Henry, Jojo, and Ringo Garza have been playing and touring together since they were teenagers. Three years ago, they decided to take a break to focus on their own growing families. But Summer 2022 saw them back at it again, returning to life on the road alongside The Who. The Boys have been making music together for seventeen years now, and they show no signs of slowing down or losing inspiration. Today, you will find them in the studio, working on their newest album.

The story of how the Garza brothers rode their bluesy “Texican rock & roll” sound from San Angelo, Texas, to worldwide fame is one of rock’s great Cinderella tales. The three young brothers formed a band, got signed to a major label, and had a hit single that propelled them to stardom. They sold 2.5 million records, won a Grammy, and received five more Grammy nominations in the span of their career.

The sons of Enrique “Ringo” Garza Sr. are a second-generation sibling band; their dad and his brothers played conjunto as the Falcones before the elder Garza formed a band with his sons. They were still teens when he moved them to Nashville, hoping to hit career paydirt. But their big break came after they returned to Texas and began playing Austin clubs in the early 2000s. One day, Willie Nelson’s nephew heard some demos. Next thing they knew, Nelson showed up at a gig. Then he showcased them at Farm Aid, fronted recording time at his famed Pedernales Studio, and guested on their album. Released in 2003 on the startup label Or Records, Los Lonely Boys got picked up by Epic and re-released. Propelled by the No. 1 single, “Heaven,” it wound up selling over two million copies, spending 76 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, and earning them a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group.

Los Lonely Boys return to the Vail Valley for the Salute to the USA celebration in Avon. Courtesy photo

Their rise to stardom was something to behold. But the story of how they have persevered in the face of subsequent challenges is just as compelling. In 2013, they canceled 43 shows and paused work on their last album, Revelation, after Henry was seriously hurt when he fell from a stage in Los Angeles. The scare caused all three brothers to re-examine not only how they make music, but how they conduct their lives. “The whole experience was a wake-up call,” Jojo admitted. “It reminded us of what’s really important.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Once again, they affirmed that’s family. And music. For this trio, the two are inseparable.

Now, with plans to release a new record in 2023, the Boys are entering a new era of their career. “Walking off the stage after our first performance this year, we cried together, hugged, and knew we would continue,” Henry said. “After a three-year hiatus, we are songwriting, recording, and touring together. It is a blessing to share the stage with my brothers. We lift each other musically and spiritually. We consider this Los Lonely Boys ‘ resurrection.”

Los Lonely Boys, from San Angelo, Texas, will bring their trademark Texican rock to Avon. Courtesy photo

“Salute to the USA is Avon’s most anticipated event of the year. We are honored to host the legendary group, Los Lonely Boys ,” said Avon Culture, Arts and Special Events Manager Danita Dempsey. “Come one, come all to enjoy the tradition of this celebration with the most exhilarating firework display in the Colorado Rockies, award-winning musicians, family fun zone, festival-style foods, refreshing beverages at the Hahnewald bar, and so much more.”

For questions about Salute to the USA, please visit Avon.org/Salute .