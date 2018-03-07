Lots to do during springtime at Beaver Creek

It's still hard to believe, but it's time for spring skiing.

Beaver Creek Resort and businesses in the village are celebrating spring with Friday Afternoon Clubs, a Family Funfest Carnival and more in the coming weeks to close out the ski season.

Closing Day is Sunday, April 15.

Here's a list of events and activities happening at Beaver Creek:

Ice Skating

Pop some skates on and glide across the ice in the heart of Beaver Creek Village. Skate and helmet rentals are available. Open daily, noon to 9 p.m.

Thursday Night Lights

Join the glow-stick ski-down and fireworks finale. For more information and registration, call 970-754-5464 or visit Children's Ski School. Thursday Night Lights happen March 15, 22 and 29. Registration is at 7 p.m. and uploading starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday Afternoon Club in the village

Beaver Creek Village comes alive with live music, games, an open-air bar and more at this family-friendly apres-ski afternoon. FAC takes place Fridays, March 16, 23 and 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Family FunFest Carnival

This village-style carnival is complete with games of skill and prizes and takes place Saturdays through April 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Beaver Creek Loves Kids – SpringFest

Amazing weather and amazing activities are the cornerstones of Beaver Creek Loves Kids SpringFest. Performers of all types will light up the spring-themed stage throughout these two fun filled weeks. Kids can enter contests, take photos with spring characters and join in parades while the plaza comes alive with theatrical performances, magic, juggling, comedy and more. SpringFest is happening March 11-April 6.

Beaver Creek Skate and Social Club

Spring is heating up at the Beaver Creek ice rink this March. Glide across the ice with glow wristbands, prize giveaways and more at this weekly skate party. Plus, teens (ages 13-17) skate for free. The Skate and Social Club gathers Mondays, March 12, 19 and 26 from 4 to 8 p.m.

26th annual Beaver Creek Eggtravaganza Egg Hunt

The Egg Hunt at Creekside Park includes 5,000 eggs followed by a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny at 10:30 a.m. There will be another opportunity for photos with the Easter Bunny from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, in Beaver Creek Village. Parents should bring a camera and a basket, or use one of the bags provided. Kids 12 and younger can take part in the Egg Hunt in waves according to age group.

Village Restaurant Specials & Events

Blue Moose Pizza

$3 Colorado craft draft beers

$4 Sangria

$3 Any one-toping slice

$6 One-topping slice and a Colorado craft draft beer

Splendido at the Chateau

Pianists Kathy Morrow, Peter Vavra, Taylor Kundolf and Bob Finnie provide nightly live piano entertainment starting at 7 p.m.

Beaver Creek Chophouse

Check out some tableside magic with Dan Fleshman, Thursdays through Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m.

C-Bar

Apres slopeside with live music featuring Reid Tynan on Fridays and Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

Powder 8

Shannon Tanner brings the live apres music Mondays through Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Grouse Mountain Grill

Enjoy nightly live jazz music (except Tuesdays) through April 7 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center

Spring highlights include:

Family night out and kid friendly shows: Mike Super: Magic & Illusion, Let It Be, Ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger

Country Duo Thompson Square with three #1 hits "Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not," "If I Didn't Have You" and "Everything I Shouldn't Be Thinking About"

Collective Soul in a small, intimate venue

John Hiatt & The Goners Featuring Sonny Landreth – legendary singer-songwriter

Richard Marx – Grammy-winner who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide with four Top 5 singles, including "Right Here Waiting," "Hold on to the Nights," "Now and Forever"

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.vilarpac.org.

Top to Bottom Live Music

Live music fills the air in Beaver Creek Resort all spring, from the village and slopeside patios to mountaintop decks.

Beaver Creek Village Live Music

Village FACs

Slopeside Live Music

Powder 8

C-Bar

Beaver Creek Chophouse

On-Mountain Live Music

Mamie's Mountain Grill

Talons Restaurant

Broken Arrow