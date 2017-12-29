Love in the Mountains: New year, new relationships

To kick off 2018, drop the solo resolutions and create intentions that strengthen your relationships. Because when we create shared visions and goals, we're more successful than when we're individually focused on selfish missions.

Research also strongly supports that healthy relationships are the key to happiness and fulfillment. Couples who make commitments together and commit to each other stand out as the happiest among us. To help guide you in how to prioritize connection in the year to come, here are my favorite resolutions for couples:

Tech Free

I commit to creating more time together that is technology free. I will put my phone down and I will turn off the television — all so that our relationship has more time that is protected from the distractions of technology.

Discovering Goodness

I will practice noticing good things about my partner. I will openly share aspects of them that interest me, attract me and that I genuinely enjoy.

Be Open

I will practice being more present and taking risks sharing what's real, raw and happening on the inside. I will work to open my heart and be more emotional in our relationship.

PDA Everyday

I commit to showing off our love more often — in public! I want the world to know my love for you is solid and strong.

Use Words

I will tell you I love you every day. Because I'd hate for a day to go by where you doubt or question how I feel.

Put these intentions into practice to make 2018 the year where you create your best relationship yet. Why wait? And if you need help beyond these relationship resolutions, give me a call. I'm your local relationship therapist, helping couples repair and strengthen their relationships.

Happy New Year!

Jessica Heaney is a licensed clinical social worker who knows the relationship struggles of living in the Vail Valley. If you're a Vail Resorts employee, then your EAP benefits give you and your partner six sessions with Heaney. For more information, visit http://www.jessicaheaney.com. If you want to learn how to date for commitment and how to stop dating the king or queen of first dates, then contact Heaney at Jessica@jessicaheaney.com.