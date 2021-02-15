Lovebirds make their way to Loveland Ski Area for Mountaintop Matrimony

Couples made their way to Loveland Ski Area to get married or renew their wedding vows at the annual Mountaintop Matrimony event Sunday afternoon.

The event is one of Loveland’s most popular celebrations each year, typically drawing around 100 couples to participate in the Valentine’s Day festivities. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the event’s 30th anniversary was still a success, with 30 couples taking part in the physically distanced mass wedding, according to the ski area.

The ceremony took place at noon at the Forest Meadow trail, where large hearts were painted in the snow 12 feet apart so that each couple could stay in their designated heart.