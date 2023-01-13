Lucas and Arthur Jussen make their Colorado debut at the Vilar

Having fun making music is the most important thing for the brothers.

Dutch brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen debut in Colorado with their piano performance at Vilar Performing Arts Center Tuesday.

The brothers, ages 29 and 26 respectively, have been part of the international concert world for years, despite their young age. Their first CD, “Piano Sonates” in 2010, earned platinum status, as well as the Edison Klassiek audience award, and subsequent recordings have garnered plenty of accolades.

After playing together for so long, the brothers sense one another’s smallest, individual interpretations.

“It’s a very special feeling when it all works out,” said Arthur Jussen. “Our goal when we play together is to sound like one musician, one pianist, and the way you do that is to try adapt to each other, each second, almost each millisecond. You try to feel what the other one feels … In that connection you also try to make music, take risks, and if you succeed to take the risks together, that is a very special feeling. … I think we have a big advantage that we’ve always been playing together, so we know each other’s language in playing the piano very well.”

The brothers strive to perform so that the audience feels the emotions of the music, whether that’s joy, sadness, nostalgia or pleasure.

The Jussen brothers have performed with orchestras such as the Boston Symphony and Philadelphia Orchestras, Concertgebouworkest, Danish National Symphony Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, as well as Montréal, Sydney, Singapore and Shanghai Symphony Orchestras.

“When a recital is going really well, the audience goes through a rollercoaster of all of these emotions,” Lucas Jussen said. “But I think, in the end, the most important one for us as musicians is joy. When an audience leaves a hall, we want them to feel that we are also truly enjoying ourselves on stage … When the audience feels our joy, then we are happy too.”

In fact, having fun making music is the most important thing for the brothers. Their love of playing piano began at a young age and hasn’t changed.

“We are not the type of people that avoid going on stage or that we are so nervous that the stage is a big stressful thing. We actually love to go on stage and perform,” Arthur Jussen said. “People think that the work has to be done on stage, but for us, the work is done before we go on stage. Before, in those weeks and days before, we practice like crazy so that we are 100% prepared. So when we go on stage, we just try to make the most beautiful music there is and do our best. We try to enjoy it. Before we go on stage, we always say to each other, ‘Let’s enjoy it and let’s make the most beautiful music possible.’ And that sounds very naïve, very childish maybe, but in the end, that is, for us, the most important thing. And if a note goes wrong, then so be it, OK a note goes wrong but we have to take risks.”

Tuesday’s repertoire presents a wide range of music, including Mendelssohn Bartholdy’s “Andante and Allegro brilliant in A Major” for “Piano Four Hands, op. 92”; Shubert’s “Fantasia in F minor for Piano Four Hands, op. 103, D 940”; Ravel’s “La Valse” Choreographic Poem (version for two pianos); and Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” (version for piano duet).

And the sound that just two masterfully played pianos can make is amazing.

“Two pianos can be seen as chamber music,” Arthur Jussen said. “Rite of Spring is almost an orchestral experience when you hear those two pianos going on full power mode. So I think there is a lot of variety. We play on one piano, we play on two pianos, we play intimate pieces and we play really big pieces like the Rite of Spring.”