Ludwig’s sings the sounds, and flavors, of summer

Don’t wait for a special occasion to spend a summer morning at Ludwig’s, where Vail’s best Bavarian-style breakfast is served every day of the week in a setting that sings with the sounds of summer. The melody of chirping birds and Gore Creek’s rustling current rise up as background music that floats into the Ludwig’s dining area, an energizing solarium tucked within the Sonnenalp Hotel. Floor-to-ceiling terrace doors open up to patio tables set outside beneath aspen leaves fluttering in the cool morning breeze.

Such natural beauty complements the main attraction at Ludwig’s: a breakfast spread like no other. Expansive and appealing to all tastes, the Ludwig’s breakfast buffet might seem mind-boggling at first with so many options: pastries, fresh breads, smoked salmon, housemade muesli, charcuterie, waffles and pancakes, cereals, fruit and made-to-order omelets and eggs — for starters. But tidy stations add organization and invite exploration.

Begin the Ludwig’s breakfast experience with a steaming cup of coffee that’s served in hand-painted tableware from Germany, or sip from a fresh squeezed juice, smoothie or mimosa. Next, grab a plate and begin exploring, or choose from menu favorites that can be ordered à la carte. Here’s your chance to eat breakfast in courses with an appetizer of herbed goat cheese and crudité followed by a main-course omelet filled with your favorite toppings — and then a cheese blintz smothered in fresh fruit compote for a final sweet bite. The combinations are infinite and can be as light or as hearty or as flat-out decadent as you’d like.

“Our approach to dining is to keep our food and menu items as authentic as possible by using the proper ingredients and recipes that you’d find in Bavaria,” says Sonnenalp owner Johannes Faessler. “And the entire dining experience at Ludwig’s has an authentically European feel. We used the same interior architect here that we used at our sister property in Germany — and even imported wood boards from an old smokehouse in the German Alps to make sure we got everything just right.”

With its bountiful breakfast and other-worldly setting, Ludwig’s is a place, indeed, where everything feels just right. Above all, Ludwig’s makes it possible to experience something special in the everyday, whether it’s the simple, savory delight of thick-cut bacon or the indulgence of a mini chocolate Bundt cake topped with icing and colorful sprinkles. But for truly special occasions, Ludwig’s also hosts private parties and gatherings in its Stüberl, an intimate setting where family members and friends can revel in the authentically European feel for which the Sonnenalp is best known.