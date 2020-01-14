Maddy O’Neal performs at Agave on Friday

O'Neal loves music of all genres, including rock 'n roll, hip-hop and obviously, electronic.

Special to the Daily

Agave is hosting electronic artist Maddy O’Neal for a concert on Friday, Jan. 17 at 9:30 p.m. She’s recently started performing under her self-titled project and hopes to become a female leader in a male-dominated genre.

O’Neal’s rock n’ roll family roots and growing appetite for old-school hip-hop, give her a versatility that sets her apart from other artists in the scene. She believes her versatility, her ear for sound and her effortless mixing style help her connect with audiences. She incorporates influences across genres, and finds herself most drawn to melodic overtones, driven basslines and jazzy hip-hop.

Tickets for the show are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. This is a 21 and up event, and Lucid Vision will open for O’Neal. For more information, visit agaveavon.com.