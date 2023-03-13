Magic and comedy collide with Justin Willman – Magic for Humans In Person at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on March 16￼

Whether you’ve seen him or have yet to discover him, you won’t want to miss Justin Willman – Magic for Humans In Person at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Thursday, March 16, with two performances (4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.).

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

What: Justin Willman – Magic for Humans In Person

When: Thursday, March 16, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Tickets start at $45, or $32 for children; a four-pack is also available for $148.

More information: Visit VilarPAC.org If you go …

Doubling as a hilarious comedian and mesmerizing magician, Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh. He’s best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series “Magic for Humans,” but you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances (“The Tonight Show,” “The Today Show,” “Ellen,” “Conan” and many more). More than a comedian and magician, too, you might know Willman from his work as a host on “Baking Impossible,” “Cupcake Wars” or “Win, Lose or Draw.”

With a live show that is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious, and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible, Willman’s performances are in high demand.

“A new breed of magician who’s making magic cool again for grown-ups,” writes The L.A. Times.

“The freshest and funniest magician working today,” proclaims Playboy Magazine.

And Time Out says Willman “has to be seen to be disbelieved.”

Also on his resume, Willman is a consultant and writer for film/television productions like “America’s Got Talent,” “The Goldbergs” and Disney’s feature film “Magic Camp.”

A proud father and a loving husband, Willman has cemented himself as one of today’s most prolific entertainers.

See what the national hoopla is all about when Justin Willman – Magic for Humans In Person comes to the VPAC in Beaver Creek on March 16. Visit VilarPAC.org for more information.