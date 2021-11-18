Magic of Lights Vail, a snowboard movie with a message, street entertainment, cupcakes and canvas, food drives and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/19/21

Magic of Lights Vail

Magic of Lights Vail returns this winter. Enjoy viewing the light displays between now and Jan. 2.

Courtesy photo

Magic of Lights Vail returns for its second year after a successful inaugural season last winter. Over 500,000 lights will once again fill the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, the Lower Bench of Ford Park and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater area, which is just east of downtown Vail Village.

Don your boots and warm coats, hats and mittens for this half-mile stroll through a winter wonderland of lights and interactive elements. Stop by the concession stand for snacks and a hot alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage, enjoy the warmth of the fire pits and s’more stations, and new this year is a playground area for the kids. There will also be music and live performances on select evenings.

Magic of Lights Vail begins on Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 2 and opens at 5 p.m. For more information and to reserve your time slot and get tickets, go to magicoflightsvail.com.

“Mountain Revelations” movie at Vilar

View Teton Gravity Research’s new film, “Mountain Revelations” at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek this Friday.

Courtesy photo

Adventure film company Teton Gravity Research’s new film for the 2021-2021 season will be shown at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this Friday. “Mountain Revelations” has all the ingredients of a winter stoke movie, but the story goes beyond the huge drops and pillow lines of a typical ski and snowboarding film.

“Mountain Revelations” follows three professional snowboarders – Jeremy Jones, Ryan Hudson, and Rafael Pease – on a human-powered 10-day mission in a remote corner of Alaska’s Chugach Mountain Range.

Although their backgrounds are very diverse, the love of snowboarding has brought them together. Jeremy Jones grew up on Cape Cod, Rafael Pease grew up between Miami, Texas and Chile, while Ryan Hudson grew up homeless on the streets of San Diego.

Despite the differences in socioeconomic backgrounds, the three snowboarders have found their passion and pathway in the mountains. The film explores the candid conversations they have on race, wealth disparity, access and opportunity. Watch the movie trailer at tetongravity.com .

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the film starts at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Proof of vaccination is now required at all VPAC events. For tickets and venue health and safety policies go to vilarpac.org .

Street Entertainment in Vail

Johnny Schleper performs live in Vail Village. Live music is common throughout the village during après ski hours.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

During the pandemic last year, Vail took the music outdoors. The streets were filled with music and entertainers in Vail and Lionshead Villages. You can expect to find these offerings again this year.

This weekend you’ll find the Evolution Trio in Lionshead Village and the Sam Bee Duo in Vail Village on Friday. On Saturday the Jon Ridnell Duo will be in Lionshead Village and the Lauren & Oren Duo will be in Vail Village. Follow your ears as you get off the slopes and stop for a few tunes on your way to the parking structure or bus stop.

In December, the music will not only be hosted on Fridays and Saturdays, but on Sundays as well. In addition to music, the Vail Friends of Dance will host a few of the dancers that will be in “The Nutcracker” around the holidays.

Cupcakes and Canvas

Show your creative side by signing up for Cupcakes and Canvas at the Alpine Arts Center this Sunday.

Courtesy photo

Alpine Arts Center is known for its Cocktails and Canvas events, but don’t forget about the family-friendly version called Cupcakes and Canvas. All you need to do is bring a sense of adventure and push yourself even if you don’t feel that you are very artists and trust the guidance of the instructor who will guide you through the step-by-step demonstration of the featured project. All the art supplies and cupcakes are included in the ticket prices of $40 per person. Parents, you can still get a cocktail, wine, beer and champagne during the class for $6 each.

The class is 90 minutes and runs from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, so it’s a great activity to do after a day on the slopes. The Alpine Arts Center is located in the Riverwalk in Edwards. For more information and to sign up for the class, go to alpineartscenter.org . To register a large group, please call Alpine Arts Center at 970-926-2732.

If you’d like to attend virtually through Zoom please select that option for $25. It excludes materials but the Alpine Arts Center does have class kits available for purchase.

Turkey Drive and Fill the Van events

Volunteers are needed to help the Salvation Army and The Community Market get food baskets ready for families across Eagle County.

Courtesy photo

Today is the last day to drop off turkeys for KZYR The Zephyr’s annual Encore Electric Tons of Turkey Drive 2021, a turkey drive to fill holiday baskets for those in need this season.

Get your turkey to the KZYR Studios at 275 Main St. Unit 201 Edwards, (Garnet Building in Riverwalk, second floor) or bring them to The Community Market at 760 Lindbergh Dr. Unit 7 in Gypsum before 4 p.m. on Friday.

After that, the Vail Valley Salvation Army will be assembling the holiday baskets on Nov. 20 and could use your help. Normally, the Salvation army places non-perishable items in the food baskets, but due to a new partnership with The Community Market, thousands of pounds of vegetables will be added to the food baskets.

The Community Market is assembling an additional “bag of Thanksgiving Goodness” that includes holiday-specific pantry items, sugar, butter, flour and fresh produce. There will also be pre-packaged Feed the Children boxes that the Salvation Army will deliver in addition to the turkeys.

Interested volunteers can sign-up by calling 970-328-7900. If you want to help deliver food baskets on Saturday, visit SignUpGenius.com .

In addition to donating turkeys or your time to the Salvation Army, you can donate non-perishable food items during the Fill the Van food drive at Eagle City Market between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Employees of Epic Mountain Express will be outside the store collecting non-perishable food items to help stock the shelves of The Community Market’s food bank.