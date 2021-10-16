Magic of Lights Vail returns in November

In its first year in 2020, Magic of Lights Vail saw nearly 20,000 people enjoy the experience over 45 nights of operation.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Fall is a magical time of year in the Vail Valley, and it’s also a sign that winter is on its way.

With the ski slopes soon opening, Vail Valley Foundation Events, FunGuys Events and the Town of Vail are excited to announce Magic of Lights Vail – an interactive winter walkthrough experience featuring 500,000 individual low-impact LED lights – is returning this winter Nov. 19-Jan. 2 to complement all Vail has to offer in the winter. Early-bird ticket pricing for Magic of Lights Vail will be available in late October.

Set in the Ford Park Lower Bench, Betty Ford Alpine Gardens area and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater of Vail, the approximately half-mile walking loop features an array of majestic lighting displays and interactive elements, creating a winter wonderland while incorporating the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

On-site this year, guests can take advantage of concessions with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, interactive elements throughout the experience, fire pits and s’more stations, music and live performances on certain evenings, special activations, a dedicated playground for kids and more.

Locals and visitors alike are reminded to dress for wintry weather to ensure the best experience. Magic of Lights Vail will be open nightly at 5 p.m. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 2 (operation times may vary).

In its first year in 2020, Magic of Lights Vail saw nearly 20,000 people enjoy the experience over 45 nights of operation. This year’s experience will bring back the favorite elements from 2020, combined with an expanded footprint and new elements to experience and enjoy.

Presented by Vail Valley Foundation Events in partnership with FunGuys Events, which puts on lighting experiences across the United States and Canada, Magic of Lights Vail is a one-of-a-kind outdoor activity that the whole family will enjoy. The event is made possible in part through generous support from the Town of Vail.

To learn more, sign up for the Magic of Lights email list or visit magicoflightsvail.com.