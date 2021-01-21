Magic of Lights Vail, snowshoe races, alpine coaster rides, scavenger hunts and more: Tricia’s weekend picks for 1/22/21

Magic of Lights

The Magic of Lights Vail is open for one more weekend. Check out the beauty of winter with 500,000 lights strung around the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens.

Special to the Daily)

It’s the last weekend for the Magic of Lights Vail, a brand new attraction that fills the nights with fun and wonder after a great day on the slopes. Magic of Lights Vail is a walk-through display of colorful lights and winter-themed displays consisting of 500,000 lights along a half mile path throughout Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and the Lower Bench of Ford Park. The area is large enough to allow for social distancing and reservations are set so there’s a specific number of people allowed into the area at one time.

To celebrate the last weekend of the Magic of Lights Vail first season, there are some giveaways:

Friday and Saturday

Enjoy free samples of Tincup American Whiskey at their tent near the Tincup snowcat and the entrance where your ticket is scanned.

Saturday and Sunday

Ticket buyers will have the chance to win cool swag like Nature Valley Smartwool Socks, GMC Bags and water bottles while supplies last. There will also be one grand prize winner each night taking home an awesome GMC Ride snowboard or GMC Atomic skis.

“Magic of Lights Vail is a project that was launched because of COVID-19, but it is something we plan to continue for years to come. With the generous support of the Town of Vail, it went from concept to reality in about two months, but we are very happy with how it has turned out,” said Dave Dressman, vice president of sponsorship and sales for the Vail Valley Foundation.

“We think this experience will only improve in future years, and we’re so grateful to the Town of Vail and many other partners for helping us put this together,” Dressman said.

Guests have enjoyed seeing a different part of Vail this season, with some guests going multiple times. Here are some pro-tips from Casey Russell, arts and entertainment editor at the Vail Daily.

Reservations and tickets are required. Visit magicoflightsvail.com for more information.

The Residency concert series continues at the Vilar Performing Arts Center with Leftover Salmon taking the stage for five in person sold-out shows this week. Views can watch a streaming performance on Saturday night.

Special to the Daily)

The Residency at the Vilar

This weekend marks the third installment of The Residency at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, an innovative way to showcase musicians in a unique, collaborative setting and allow music fans to enjoy some live music. So far, Micaela Taylor and her All Star Band graced the stage on Jan. 7-9 and last weekend welcomed the sounds of Robert Randolph, G. Love, Michael Kang, Garrett Sayers, Nigel Hall and Nikki Glaspie, who played sold out performances.

This weekend, Leftover Salmon takes up residency at the Vilar for several shows throughout the weekend. All five of the in-person shows Thursday through Saturday are sold out, but on Thursday afternoon, the Vilar released more in-person tickets to the 4:30 p.m. show on Friday. Fans can catch the performance streaming through fans.live and the Vilar’s YouTube Channel.

Leftover Salmon has been playing for more than 30 years and has always brought a new twist to the traditional bluegrass sound. Find out why they are such a fan favorite via the live streaming performance.

“We are thrilled and thankful to be able to welcome a limited number of guests back into the theater for what has felt like an artistic homecoming for all. While 50 attendees in the theater may look sparse, the creative energy emanating from artists who haven’t performed in months is palpable, really filling out the room,“ said Owen Hutchinson, executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center plans to add more residency shows due to the success of the line up so far. Stay tuned to vilarpac.org for more details.

Here’s a look at the remainder of the Residency concert schedule:

Keller Williams – Jan. 28-30, 7 p.m. Some shows will feature the Keller Williams duo and special guest Greg Garrison of Leftover Salmon, and the Keller Williams Trio featuring special guests Garrett Sayers of Motet and Jeremy Salken of Big Gigantic.

Oteil Burbridge Trio and special guests – (new date) March 18-20, 7 p.m.

The Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series returns with a race each month this winter.

Special to the Daily)

Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series

The annual Beaver Creek Snowshoe race series returns this winter with races on Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and March 21. There are two distances, the 5k and the 10k. Don’t be intimidated by the word “race,” the series welcomes first-time snowshoers, the weekend warrior and professional athletes.

The courses change locations each race with the final race taking place at the McCoy Park Nordic area. This weekend’s race will start at Creekside Park.

The race will start at 10 a.m. sharp for both 5k and 10k runners. Awards will be given to the top man and woman in each age bracket for the 5k and 10k races, as well as the top overall male and female competitor for the 5k and 10k races. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no post-race party after the races this winter.

Commit to the series or pay per race. You can register in advance and save $15 on registration by going to Eventbrite and searching for 2021 Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series. Day-of registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30a.m. next to Beaver Creek Sports in Beaver Creek Village.

No activities at Adventure Ridge this year? No problem, check out the attractions at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Special to the Daily)

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Tourists, are you are looking to mix up the activities during your stay? Locals, are your kids are going a little stir crazy? If so, head over to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park for some family fun.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is America’s only mountain-top theme park and is a popular attraction in the summer, but it’s equally as fun in the winter. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park features a few rides and activities during the winter months. From now through the end of February you can ride the Alpine Coaster and Haunted Mine Drop, play Laser Tag, view incredible shows in the 4D Theater and tour the historic Fairy Caves and King’s Row Cave.

Alpine Coaster – coast down 3,400 vertical feet while the coaster car is attached to the rails, allowing you to take in the breathtaking views. You control the speed, so you can slow it down on the turns or let it rip.

Haunted Mine Drop – named the Best New Theme Park Attraction of 2017 by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the newest attraction at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is a scream, literally. Watch the videos on the website.

Laser Tag – this laser tag uses the latest in newest in wireless laser technology with an old-west style shootout twist.

4D Theater – 4D Theater combines thrill ride action with digital animation. Experience four movies that last 15 minutes each. The moving seats, surround sound and special effects will make you feel like are you a part of the show.

Cave Tours – view the natural wonders inside of Iron Mountain. These walking tours take place in caves that remain a mild 52 degrees Fahrenheit all year long. View amazing natural formations like stalactites and stalagmites and learn about the explores who found these caves back in the 1800s. It’s an educational and fun tour for the whole family.

For more information on tickets – ask about the Winter Unlimited Alpine Coaster Pass that includes gondola ride, unlimited winter rides and attractions and both 40-minute walking cave tours – age and height requirements and more, visit glenwoodcaverns.com or call 970-945-4228.

The new Vail Scavenger Hunt is a fun and interactive way to learn more about the history of Vail and the Colorado snow sports industry.

Special to the Daily)

Vail Scavenger Hunt

The Town of Vail and the Colorado Snowsports Museum have teamed up to bring a scavenger hunt that is based on Vail’s history. All you need is your phone to download the app. Working alone or as a team, players will learn unique facts about Vail’s history as you visit various points of interest from Golden Peak, Vail Village and Lionshead. This new, fun, educational and socially distanced activity is a free and interactive challenge that you can do until Vail Mountain closes on April 11.

Each clue on the hunt is worth various point values. From trivia and photo challenges to QR check-ins, participants can rack up points and climb the leaderboard. A free prize from the Colorado Snowsports Museum awaits those who can complete the quest. The participant with the most points at the end of the season will win $500 to use at Vail restaurants and retailers.

Simply download the free Eventzee app for Apple or Android from your mobile device. Then create a login and enter the code: VailHunt. For more information visit: http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/scavenger-hunt.