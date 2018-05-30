Major work of art by Lawrence Weiner donated to Vail’s Art in Public Places by Vicki, Kent Logan

VAIL — The town of Vail's Art in Public Places Board recently accepted a major work of contemporary art from the collection of Vicki and Kent Logan, a piece by Lawrence Weiner.

Weiner is one of the original figures of the Conceptual Art Movement from the 1960s and was amongst the trailblazing artists who presented art through language. His textual art has appeared in the permanent collections and exhibitions in most major museum around the world.

In 2007, a comprehensive exhibition included the donated work and received critical acclaim as it traveled to The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles and Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. Working closely with the artist and his studio, the donated work — "To the extent of how deep the valley is at some given time" — will be installed on the western facing exterior facade of the Vail Village parking structure.

"We selected this Lawrence Weiner piece as it speaks to man's relationship to our time on earth or if you will, here in the Vail Valley," the Logans said about piece. "We appreciate the evocative thought that the earth and its treasures and more specifically, the Vail Valley, existed well before we all arrived and cherished the place, and will continue to exist well after our time here in the valley."

Public Art Collection

Much of the Logan's art collection is being gifted to the Denver Art Museum, San Francisco Museum of Art and the Phoenix Art Museum. It is an honor to have this particular work gifted to the town of Vail to enjoy.

"Art in Public Places is honored to have one of the founding figures of the Conceptual Art Movement and a prominent exhibitor in museums throughout the world as part of the town of Vail's public art collection," said Kara Woods, AIPP board chair. "This gift will be enjoyed by the community and guests for generations to come. Words cannot describe our gratitude and appreciation for the Logan's endless contributions to our art community. We are fortunate to have their support for our program, as their legacy reaches a breadth of our entire community."

For more information, visit http://www.artinvail.com.