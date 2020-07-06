Make milk carton birdhouses and learn about Knapp Ranch: Kids Corner for the week of 7/6/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of games, toys and activities to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Craft of the Week

Milk Carton Birdhouses

Illustration by Casey Russell

You will need: Washed milk cartons, boxcutter or Xacto knife, nail or screwdriver, acrylic paint, yarn or string, other decorating supplies and glue, birdseed

Directions: Ask an adult to help you cut the sides out from the carton with the knife. Leave the bottom and the edges/corners intact. They should also help you by poking a hole into the top on each side of the carton. Then, you’re free to paint and decorate. Hang from a tree branch and fill with birdseed.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

pie / tarta

Special to the Daily

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles.

Click the black boxes under each riddle to reveal the answer.

Easy

Riddle: Why are ghosts bad at lying?

Because you can see right through them.

Riddle: Why do bees hum?

Because they don’t know the words.

Riddle: You will buy me to eat but never eat me. What am I?

A plate.

Hard

Riddle: It has a neck but no head, and wears a cap? What is it?

A bottle.

Riddle: What has hands but can’t clap?

A clock.

Riddle: What starts with a P, ends with an E and has thousands of letters?

Post office.

Time travel

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranches.

Knapp Ranch is one of the most recognizable ranches in the Vail Valley due to its commitment to protecting the land and agriculture, among other things.

Carol Calinoff | Special to the Daily

Knapp Ranch is set in the alpine valley of Lake Creek, enveloped by the Sawatch Range. Knapp Ranch is propelled by a vision to preserve the land, water and wildlife in a rustic and timeless setting.

The current Knapp Ranch was originally settled in 1901 by a lone man named Joseph Vilda, who homesteaded on one hundred sixty acres. Vilda was one of ten boys born to Czech settlers from Nebraska. Joe trapped bear, grazed animals and grew lettuce on his property. Vilda transferred the property to Thomas J. Dice, a former Eagle County commissioner in 1923. There is no recorded history of the land for the next decade, but it is believed that Vilda continued to rent the property from Dice until 1938.

In 1942, the land was sold the land to neighbor landowner and sawmill operator J.D. Riggs for $1,800. In addition to growing crops and raising cattle, Riggs hauled lumber for the mines located in the mountains above the property. Riggs had the reputation of killing more bears than any other man in Eagle County.

Local rancher Roger Pilgrim and his wife purchased the Riggs Ranch, grazing sheep on the now 700-acre property from 1957 until 1970 when they sold it to a group of Denver-based investors hoping to strike it rich in the building boom leading up to the proposed 1976 Olympic Games. The group put forward a plan to develop 185 home sites in a community called Tenderwild. When Colorado voters turned down the opportunity to host the Olympics, all land development proposals in the West Lake Creek Valley stopped in their tracks.

In 1987, the Knapp family purchased the property. Twenty-five years in the making, Knapp Ranch is now a thriving working farm using sustainable practices. It is an leader in land management and water conservation, an inspiration for architectural design and traditional craftsmanship, a contributor to climate science studies, a lab for horticultural experimentation, a US Forest Service partner and an educational center for environmental studies of all kinds. It continues to evolve. The story of this evolution is documented in the Knapp’s book “Living Beneath the Colorado Peaks: The Story of Knapp Ranch.”

“Owning land comes with the responsibility to protect it. It’s our belief that appreciation and accountability to the environment are obligations to our future.” – Bud Knapp, ranch owner

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.org.

Coloring page

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios.

Jasmine Valdez | Special to the Daily

Print the page here.

Learn how to make your own coloring pages here.