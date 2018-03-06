Make movies with High Five Media

Want to make video and share it with the community? Need to improve your media-making skills? Join High Five Access Media for its set of free video production workshops on March 15 and 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

In Camera Basics on Thursday, March 15, participants gain the skills to compose and expose an image, get familiar with basic operations of Canon cameras, select the right microphone to capture clear audio and mount cameras on a tripod to get a stable image. Participants also get hands-on practice shooting footage that they'll use to piece together a short video in the follow-up workshop, Final Cut X on Thursday, March 22.

In the Final Cut X workshop, students learn to navigate Final Cut X, piece together video clips with effective cuts, spice up projects with b-roll, lay down an audio track under footage, create simple but effective graphics and export a final video for the web, social media or broadcast.

Registration is required. Email info@highfivemedia.org with your name, as well as the dates you'd like to attend. Membership is also required. It is free to Vail and Avon residents, $25 for other Eagle County residents and $50 for local nonprofits.

Both Camera Basics and Final Cut X are offered monthly and must be completed to become a community producer at High Five Access Media. Community producers have free access to High Five Access Media's video production equipment and get the opportunity to show their creations on local cable television and the internet.

To learn more about opportunities at High Five Media, visit http://www.highfivemedia.org.