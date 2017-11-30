Make your own video with High Five Access Media workshops

Want to make video and share it with the community? Need to improve your media-making skills? High Five Access Media hosts a set of free video production workshops on Dec. 13 and 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.

In Camera Basics on Wednesday, Dec. 13, participants gain the skills to compose and expose an image, get familiar with basic operations of Canon cameras, select the right microphone to capture clear audio and mount cameras on a tripod to get a stable image.

Participants also get hands-on practice shooting footage that they'll use to piece together a short video in the follow-up workshop, Final Cut X on Wednesday, Dec. 20. In this workshop, students learn to navigate Final Cut X, piece together video clips with effective cuts, spice up projects with b-roll, lay down an audio track under footage, create simple but effective graphics and export a final video for the web, social media or broadcast.

Registration is required. Email info@highfivemedia.org with your name, as well as the dates you'd like to attend. Membership is also required. It is free to Vail and Avon residents, $25 for other Eagle County residents and $50 for local nonprofits.

Both Camera Basics and Final Cut X are offered monthly and must be completed to become a community producer at High Five Access Media. Community producers have free access to High Five Access Media's video production equipment and get the opportunity to show their creations on local cable television and the internet.

About High Five Access Media

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access media center that is available on Comcast Channel 5 and anywhere online. High Five Access Media provides coverage of local government meetings and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web. To learn more about the opportunities to get involved, visit http://www.highfivemedia.org.