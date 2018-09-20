Man of the Cliff returns to Avon

Ten years ago, when a group of locals organized a small fundraiser in the hamlet of Red Cliff to see who had the best axe throwing and keg tossing talents, little did they know the event would become one of the Vail Valley's favorite annual festivals.

Over the years, Man of the Cliff has grown exponentially, drawing thousands of spectators and participants from all over Colorado. This year's event, taking place Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 14, will feature a half dozen lumberjack-style competitions, delicious food and drinks and new this year, a free concert by the ever-popular Rebirth Brass Band with opening act, The Drunken Hearts.

Competitions at the event include hammer toss, archery, caber toss, speed chop, spear throw, keg toss, tug of war, axe throw and more. All events have been modified to allow men and women of all sizes and abilities to compete. Participants can sign up for a single event or all the competitions. Spectator day passes and concert tickets are just a $10 suggested donation to benefit First Descents, and kids are free.

For more information, visit http://www.manofthecliff.com.