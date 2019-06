Map of craft brewers coming to Vail Craft Beer Classic

The Vail Craft Beer Classic returns June 21-23 with over 30 Colorado craft brewers converging on Vail for outdoor adventures, educational seminars as well as food and beer pairings.

More than 300 different types of beers will be poured during the weekend.

Cost varies on each Vail Craft Beer Classic event, from $25 to $195.

Featured brewers include Bonfire Brewing out of Eagle, which collaborated with Vail Brewing Co. on a specialty Hazy IPA exclusively for the Vail Craft Beer Classic. Ratio Beerworks is a popular downtown Denver brewery that will be serving up beer, and Omission Beer will also be in town, known for its gluten-reduced beers.

