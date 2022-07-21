MAPS Institute of Modern Music announces winners for Vail Youth Music Showcase

Winning entries will participate in mentoring workshops and a live community performance in Vail.

What: Vail Youth Music Showcase

When: Aug. 13, 2022 from 3:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: Solaris Plaza, Vail

Cost: Free

After a months-long statewide search, the Eagle County-based nonprofit organization, MAPS has announced the winning entries to participate in its inaugural Vail Youth Music Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 13. Fourteen youth musicians from the state of Colorado will attend the day-long event that features mentoring workshops led by industry professionals and culminates with a free performance from 3:30 – 6 p.m. at Solaris Plaza in Vail.

With support from the Town of Vail, the Vail Youth Music Showcase serves as the launching pad for a newly created branch of MAPS, the MAPS Institute of Modern Music, which serves the next generation of artists seeking careers in the music industry. The Institute will offer music lessons, instrument drives, mentoring and performance opportunities on a year-round basis, through the MAPS roster of pop and rock artists.

“We’re very impressed with the talent we saw on the submission videos for the Showcase,” Scott Rednor, Creative Director for MAPS said. “These kids are already showing great promise and we can’t wait to share some industry know-how to help them each push their artistry onward and upward.”

With applications arriving from around the state, the following youth musicians have been invited to participate: Anna Del Ponte (Denver); Brennan Kammerer (Denver); Declan Scully (Denver); Dylan Frechette (Denver); Isaac Silvers (Avon); Izzy Thomas (Eagle); Jake Beau (Eagle); Jake Miltenberger (Denver); KJ Evans (Denver); Rennick Williams (Eagle-Vail); and Trees Don’t Move (Eagle) which is made up of Christian Dent, Cooper Filmore, Jax Leija and Micah Robinson.

In addition to attending the Youth Music Showcase, KJ Evans has been chosen as the first Institute artist to receive a recording session at the MAPS Studio in Vail. Evans’ song will be mixed, mastered and released on the Go MAPS Music label by the end of this year.

The 2022 Vail Youth Music Showcase will feature the young artists performing their song of choice, along with a song performed with the professional band comprised of long-time recording and performing artist from a variety of backgrounds. The band and mentor names will be announced soon.

For more information about MAPS, the MAPS Institute of Modern Music and the Go MAPS Music label, visit GoMAPSMusic.org.