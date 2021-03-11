March is here, and that means more activities outside around the valley: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 3/12/21

Beaver Creek presents Bloom

Katie Mermerie will perform all sort of amazing feats like stilt walking, hoop spinning and fire eating during Beaver Creek’s Bloom celebration now through March 27. (Beaver Creek Resort Company, Special to the Daily).



Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Bloom, a celebration of springtime in the mountains. Every day through March 27 enjoy live entertainment and performers on the plaza level near the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village. After the slopes close, take the escalators down to the free family fun. In addition to the nightly entertainment, don’t forget the activities that happen on Saturdays with the Family Aprés Ski events.

This Sunday also marks the final race of the Beaver Creek Nordic Series. Don’t let the word “race” scare you off, you are welcome to come out and do a leisurely stroll instead of trying to go for the fastest time. The event will take place at the McCoy Park Nordic Center at the top of the Strawberry Park Express (No. 12). Registration is between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. outside the Candy Cabin at the top of the Strawberry Park lift. A foot pass for the chairlift will be provided for those who do not have an Epic Pass. The race will start at 10 a.m. for both 5K and 10K racers. Go to the Events Calendar on beavercreek.com or Eventbrite and search for the Beaver Creek Nordic Series .

Bloom Schedule

Friday

4-7 p.m.: From fire eating to hoop spinning and flag twirling, Katie Mermerie will dazzle and delight with her skill and grace

4-7 p.m.: Live music with Brent Gordon

Saturday

3-5 p.m.: Commemorative 40th anniversary pins and Beaver Creek Wonder pins given away at the Chips Truck

3-5 p.m.: Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

4-7 p.m.: Katie Mermerie will be strolling on stilts, kissing the sky and available for socially distanced photo ops

4-7 p.m.: Live DJ

5- 8 p.m.: Silent disco

Sunday

4-7 p.m.: Live music with Chuck Grossman

Monday

4-7 p.m.: Live music with Kevin Danzig

Tuesday

4-7 p.m.: Live music with Nick Steingart

Wednesday

4-7 p.m.: Live music with Nick Steingart

Thursday

4-7 p.m.: Live music with Nick Steingart

Beaver Creek has a new Common Consumption Area that allows those 21 and older to purchase and walk around with alcoholic beverages sold at area restaurants and shops. Grab a drink and stroll around or sit at one of the overstuffed couches or new bars with fire pits adjacent to them.

Shamrock Shuffle

Wear your best St. Paddy’s Day costume and partake in the Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday at the Vail Golf and Nordic Center. (Jessie Klehfoth, Special to the Vail Daily).



When you think of March you think of shamrocks, leprechauns and St. Patty’s Day, and one tradition you won’t want to miss that is COVID-19-friendly is the Shamrock Shuffle snowshoe race. Created by long-time local family the Kruegers in 2012 and put on by the Vail Recreation District, the Shamrock Shuffle offers a 10K or 5K race and a 1K fun run for the kids on Saturday.

The event takes place on the Vail Golf and Nordic Center trails and includes race categories for snowshoes and Yaktrax, as well as a non-prize-eligible running shoe category. Registration is capped at 75 participants per event, so register early to be a part of this spring tradition. Every participant is eligible to win raffle prizes but due to COVID-19 restrictions raffle winners will be pre-drawn and the prizes will be mailed to the winners. Prizes will be awarded for the best St. Patrick’s Day-themed outfits so put some thought into that costume.

New this year, the Shamrock Shuffle will take place in the morning instead of the afternoon. Races will start in waves at 9, 9:10 and 9:20 a.m. Following the race, there will be a small after-party on the patio of the Vail Golf and Nordic Center where you can refuel with free breakfast items and beverages. To learn more and to register, go to vailrec.com .

Girl PowHer Fashion Week

Girl PowHer offers enrichment programs like this film making class held this past fall. (YouthPower365, Special to the Daily)



Normally we are getting excited for spring and summer by viewing the fabulous fashions that local models are wearing from local stores at the annual Girl PowHer Fashion Show, which draws hundreds of people and raises thousands of dollars. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event has moved from a fashion show to a fashion week. You can still be inspired by some great outfits available at local retailers via a video offered on social media and you can still raise money for this important cause.

Girl PowHer is an enrichment program that is a part of the Vail Valley Foundation and affiliated with YouthPower365, a nonprofit educational service in Eagle County. Girl PowHer helps girls ages 12-18 and is focused on providing meaningful academic, enrichment and adventure activities that challenge and encourage girls socially, academically and physically. The activities range from athletic activities to homework mentoring, adventure camps and trips, art projects and more.

The goal this year is to raise $100,000 for the Girl PowHer program. Donations are being accepted online, but in the true spirit of Fashion Week, why not get a new piece of clothing for a cause? Stop by one of these local shops and purchase your specially designed Girl PowHer empowerment T-shirt in various designs:

Luca Bruno Due

Grey Salt

Pearch

Skipper and Scout in Vail Village

All proceeds of this limited run of custom designer tees will directly support Girl PowHer. The Girl PowHer Fashion Week runs through Sunday. For more information, go to youthpower365.org .

Second Friday ARTWalk and Vail Valley Art Guild Fundraiser

All proceeds from art sales this Friday will be donated to the families of the Silverton avalanche victims. Neither artists nor the guild will receive any portion of the proceeds. (Vail Valley Art Guild

Special to the Daily)

March 12 is the second Friday of the month and you know what that means: Eagle’s favorite social night of the month. The Second Friday ARTWalk and Vail Valley Art Guild fundraiser will be the place to be this weekend.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, come stroll Broadway for specials, sales, dine-in, takeout food, and the featured artists’ unique gifts at ARTPaCE and Vail Valley Art Guild.

“We’re encouraging folks to shop online when available, but many of our Broadway businesses will be open later this Friday, just still under minimum capacity protocols. Please be aware of the face covering and spacing rules as you meander along Broadway,” said Tara Novak, of ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery.

ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery will be featuring uplifting new works by local artists Nate Smith and TaraNovakART. Smith will be pulling double duty as artist and the evening’s entertainment: DJ Natron will be spinning reggae vinyl in celebration of spring. There will also be more than 15 other artists represented in this Friday’s collection. Go to EagleARTS.org to learn more.

The Vail Valley Art Guild will host a reception fundraiser for the recent avalanche victims’ families living in Eagle. The Vail Valley Art Guild’s gallery (located at 108 W. 2nd Street in Eagle) will open at noon for lunchtime visitors and remain open into the early evening.

The artists and photographers of the Vail Valley Art Guild want to help the families of the three town of Eagle residents who were killed in the avalanche on Feb. 2 near Silverton.

“They are donating original works of art to be sold at the gallery’s Second Friday opening at very discounted prices. All works will be priced under $200, with many under $100, and all after tax proceeds will be donated to the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen, and Adam Palmer,” said the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Joann Levy in an email talking about the fundraiser.

Many of the artists will be in attendance to tell you about their works. You can view and purchase the artwork to help the cause or a donation box for cash and check donations will be available. They will also accept charge card donations.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to foster and promote artistic growth and build awareness of the visual arts in Eagle County. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.com .

Other area businesses are celebrating being back open. Katch of the Day invites you to come in and see its new space after a remodel. Check out Katch’s expanded wine selection as well. Accessories and gift baskets will also be available. For more information, go to katchoftheday.com .

Bonfire Brewery, which was founded by Andy Jessen and his wife Amanda, will be revealing a memorial mural, as well as a new memorial steel bottle cap outside on the patio by Ken Dorst.

Live music around the Vail Valley

The Evolution Trio will play in Lionshead on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. (Tegan Wiens

Special to the Daily)

In addition to the daily dose of music in the afternoons up at Beaver Creek during Bloom, listen for performers playing in Vail and Lionshead villages as well as The Riverwalk in Edwards. Small ensembles of musicians pop up on the streets for socially distanced “mini concerts” that enable you to enjoy a portion of a tune while you are walking by or stop and listen to the whole song. Here’s the lineup for Vail and Lionshead villages. Three different musical groups will play throughout each village:

Friday: 1-4 p.m.

Vail Village: Nick Steingart Duo, Sam and Erin Duo, Jeremy Wedelin Trio

Nick Steingart Duo, Sam and Erin Duo, Jeremy Wedelin Trio Lionshead Village: Evolution Trio, Twang Box Duo, All Strings Considered

Saturday: 1-4 p.m.

Vail Village: All Strings Considered, Twang Box Trio, Jibblets Trio

All Strings Considered, Twang Box Trio, Jibblets Trio Lionshead Village: Nick Steingart Duo, Jeremy Wedelin Trio, Sam and Erin Duo

Sunday: 1-4 p.m.

Vail Village: Rob Eaton, Jr. and Mike Wheeler, Evolution Trio, Jeremy Wedelin Trio

Rob Eaton, Jr. and Mike Wheeler, Evolution Trio, Jeremy Wedelin Trio Liosnhead Village: All Strings Considered, Sam and Erin Duo, Jibblets Trio

The Riverwalk Theater is reviving the live, outdoor musical acts it was hosting this fall in front of the marquee. Last week, members of The Evolution played to a small group of socially distanced listeners who were sitting on Adirondack chairs and at small bistro tables while enjoying specials like $3 Vail Brewing Co. draft beers, $6 glasses of wine, $5 slices of pizza, $7 brisket nachos and more from the Riverwalk Theater. The music can also be heard if you are dining on the deck at The Rose or Main Street Grill across the street. Different musicians will be performing live over the next few Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m. Follow the Riverwalk Theater on its Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.