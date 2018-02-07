MarchFourth Marching Band returns to Vilar Center on Feb. 14

BEAVER CREEK — Coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, MarchFourth Marching Band brings a night of explo-sive entertainment to the Vail Valley.

General admission tickets to the show are $35 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Larger Than Life

MarchFourth is an internationally-acclaimed, genre-breaking force in the world of entertainment — a sonic explosion delivered by 20 musicians and dancers who travel the world, year-round, taking audience members of all ages, from all walks of life, on a joy-inducing, foot-stomping, booty-shaking, soul-stirring journey that defies categorization.

The colorful explosion of brassy funk, rock and jazz is all about the groove. This larger-than-life group of musicians and acrobats tours the country year-round, bringing a spirit of celebration wherever they go.

Their most recent and fourth studio album, "Magic Num-ber," was self-released in September 2016. The album is full of the captivating grooves and brassy swagger you'd expect from MarchFourth, plus a healthy dose of New Or-leans magic, with guest appearance by Trombone Shorty, Stanton Moore (drums), and Matt Perrine (sousaphone). The album was fan-funded through Kickstarter.

As USA Today acclaimed about the album, "From the first note to the last, the sound was pumping and the fun nev-er stopped. … It's worth noting that there are serious mu-sicians behind all the fun. It's obvious these guys (and gals) have had lots of training and formal practice. Talent-ed band geeks turned rebels."