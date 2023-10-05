Marko’s Pizzeria in Edwards offers pizza with pizzazz

Marko's Meat Eaters pizza with jalapeños.

Kristin Anderson/EAT Magazine

They keep freshening up at Marko’s Pizzeria. Last year proprietors Mark Esteppe and Nae Nae accomplished a big remodel inside; this summer they debuted a new lounge and cocktail area outside.

“It’s pretty informal, but it’s a really cool place to have a few drinks and maybe hang out with your dog,” said Nae Nae.

The Greek pizza, left, Greek salad and Meat Eaters pizza on Marko’s updated patio. Kristin Anderson/EAT Magazine

Despite the new look, inside and out, Marko’s is still the same, family-owned locals’ joint it’s always been. Either Esteppe or Nae Nae is there almost every day, joined by a crew of long-time employees who prep everything from scratch. The high-energy, casual pizzeria has a steady stream of locals and visitors year-round, ready to fuel up after playing hard in the mountains.

The appetizer options are packed with feisty offerings, from Esteppe’s personal favorite, Marko’s Meatballs, to Juan’s Spicy Shrimp with house-made hot sauce. It’s hard to beat the simplicity of the garlic knots, made with Marko’s famous crust dough and tossed with oodles of garlic. And the salads are fresh and zippy.

But the heart and soul of the menu is still the pizza, built on that chewy dough that’s so important. And after a day hiking the hills or chasing the ball, the Meat Eaters is a siren call of sustenance. Pepperoni, sausage and Canadian bacon embellish the pie, and you can add jalapeños to kick it up a notch. Nae Nae says the secret is the quality of the ingredients.

Support Local Journalism Donate



She also recommends the Greek, with artichokes, tomatoes and feta. As for Esteppe, he likes them all — especially with extra sauce. That’s just the sort of guy he is, and it fits with Marko’s, too.

Greek pizza with a Greek salad. Kristin Anderson/EAT Magazine