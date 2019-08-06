Martha Graham Dance Company is performing at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Anne Souder and Lloyd Mayor in Martha Graham’s “Dark Meadow Suite.” The company will perform at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.

Hibbard Nash | Special to the Daily

The Martha Graham Dance Company will present a powerful program of classics and new works, featuring the Graham masterpiece “Appalachian Spring,” set to the iconic Aaron Copland score performed by the Breckenridge Festival Orchestra.

This is the penultimate program of the Vail Dance Festival, which has its Closing Night on Aug. 10 with Ballet Hispanico. Both events are at 7:30 p.m. in the Gerald R. Ford Amphiteater.

Here’s the full lineup of programming and featured dancers.

• “Appalachian Spring:” Anne O’Donnell, Lloyd Mayor, Lloyd Knight, Natasha M. Diamond-Walker, So Young An, Laurel Dalley Smith, Marzia Memoli, Anne Souder with Music from the Breckenridge Festival Orchestra

• “Untitled (Souvenir):” Laurel Dalley Smith, Natasha M. Diamond-Walker, Lloyd Knight, Charlotte Landreau, Lloyd Mayor, Anne O’Donnell, Lorenzo Pagano, Leslie Andrea Williams

• “Deo:” So Young An, Laurel Dalley Smith, Natasha M. Diamond-Walker, Marzia Memoli, Anne O’Donnell, Anne Souder, Leslie Andrea Williams, Xin Ying

• “Secular Games:” So Young An, Alessia Crognale, Laurel Dalley Smith, Natash M. Diamond-Walker, Lloyd Knight, Charlotte Landreau, Jacob Larsen, Lloyd Mayor, Marzia Memoli, Lorenzo Pagano, Ben Schultz, Anne Souder

• Featured artists to include: Artistic Director Janet Eilber, Executive Director LaRUE Allen, Lloyd Knight, Ben Schultz, Xin Ying, Lloyd Mayor, Natasha M. Diamond-Walker, Lorenzo Pagano, Charlotte Landreau, Annie O’Donnell, Leslie Andrea Williams, Anne Souder, Laurel Dalley Smith, So Young An, Marzia Memoli, Jacob Larsen, Alessio Crognale and Senior Artistic Associate Denise Vale.