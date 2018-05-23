Master guitarist Coco Montoya coming to Blues, Brews & BBQ

In a world of Beliebers and Cardi B translators, longtime musician Coco Montoya likes to keep his music truthful.

"Blues and roots music is very truthful music," said Montoya, who is performing a free show as part of the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival at Beaver Creek on Sunday, May 27, at 2:30 p.m. "It's everyday life, and I don't think that changes and that's why I think people gravitate toward it."

Taught by the "Master of the Telecaster" Albert Collins but bringing his own hard-edged style all his own, Montoya rips on the guitar adding passionate lyrics and memorable songs — all while delivering the "hard truth."

Talking 'Hard Truth'

The master guitarist with seven albums recently released his newest piece of work, "Hard Truth."

"The 'hard truth' is just that I go out and make the music. It's simple for people to not overanalyze it and just listen and enjoy," he said over the phone from his California home.

The album is a who's who of blues music, with greats like Mike Finnigan (playing with Bonnie Raitt currently); Bob Glaub (the bass player on "We Are the World"); and others.

For Montoya, who went to high school with Glaub, the album was his first opportunity in a 40-year career to collaborate with some of his best friends.

"It was like an old home week for all of us," he said of making the album. "We were just like little boys again hanging out."

At his performance at Beaver Creek, Montoya and his longtime band will perform some of those new songs from "Hard Truth" as well some of his favorites from his career.

Montoya has performed in the valley before and is looking forward to returning.

"I remember playing in the middle of a snow storm there — outside," he said with a laugh. "I'll never forget that."

His summertime performance is sure to be another memorable experience, for both the musician and those in attendance at Blues, Brews & BBQ.