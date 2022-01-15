Maxwell Quartet, Dance Theatre of Harlem and The Simon & Garfunkel Story live at VPAC this week

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a professional touring company enriching the lives of young people and adults around the world through the arts.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek has seven shows remaining in the month of January (and more than a dozen on the books for February). With winter in full swing, the performances at the intimate theater in the heart of Beaver Creek are a perfect complement to a day on the slopes or an evening out in the village.

Coming up this week are three shows at the VPAC. From the kilted Maxwell Quartet performing Scottish folk music on Sunday, Jan. 16, to the Dance Theatre of Harlem bringing their professional touring company to the stage on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and The Simon & Garfunkel Story in concert on Friday, Jan. 21 – there’s something for everyone this week.

Maxwell Quartet (Sunday, Jan. 16)

Performing widely across Scotland and the UK, the Maxwell Quartet has established a reputation for delighting audiences with their “unaffected enthusiasm” (North Highland Times) and their “panache and conviction” (Strathearn Herald). The Maxwell Quartet consists of four great friends who grew up playing classical and folk music together in youth orchestras and music schools across Scotland.

Dance Theatre of Harlem (Tuesday, Jan. 18)

As a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, Dance Theatre of Harlem is a professional touring company, a leading studio school as well as a national and international education and community outreach program. Each component of the company carries a solid commitment toward enriching the lives of young people and adults around the world through the arts.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Friday, Jan. 21)

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is coming to North America from London’s West End. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more, this immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

