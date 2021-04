Maya is located in The Westin Riverfront in Avon.

Special to the Daily

Maya at The Westin Riverfront in Avon is once again celebrating its modern Mexican heritage with Cinco de “Maya” on Wednesday from 3 to 9 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m.

Happy hour pricing will be available all night on food and drinks, including tacos, chips and salsa, nachos, beer, margaritas, cocktails and more.

Visit http://www.riverfrontdining.com for more information.