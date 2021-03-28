Maya at The Westin in Avon hosting Easter brunch, giving away 10 meals to frontline workers
Easter to-go meals also available
Maya at The Westin Riverfront in Avon will be serving Easter Brunch with chef-attended buffet stations on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Maya and The Westin staff also want to thank dedicated local frontline health workers by again giving away 10 Easter meals, each serving four-plus people.
To nominate a Vail Valley frontline health worker, submit the person’s name, email, telephone number and a brief description of their role in supporting our community (less than 100 words) to Wendy Mallas at wmallas@westinriverfront.com. The deadline to submit a nomination is Thursday. Limit one nominee per person. The winners will be selected by The Westin Riverfront’s executive team and announced on Friday for pick-up from Maya on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Maya’s Easter Brunch is priced $65 for adults and $20 for kids age 5-12 and the holiday menu includes:
- Herb roasted prime rib and honey glazed ham
- Crab claws, oysters, citrus poached shrimp and ceviches
- Omelets and waffles with your favorite toppings
- Maya’s special Huevos Rancheros
- Salads & fresh fruit
- Chicken fingers and mac & cheese
- Dessert bar designed specially by Maya’s pastry chef
- Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and brunch cocktails
Reservations are highly recommended. To make a reservation, call 970-790-5500 or make one online.
Maya is also offering a full Easter to-go priced at $25 per person. The Easter to-go menu includes:
- Honey baked ham with country style biscuits
- Arugula salad with figs, goat cheese, toasted almonds and balsamic vinaigrette
- Potato gratin
- Roasted carrots and snap peas
- Lemon pound cake with strawberry compote
Orders for Maya’s Easter to-go must be placed by 4 p.m. on Thursday by calling 970-790-5500 for pick-up from Maya on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information on Maya, visit http://www.riverfrontdining.com.