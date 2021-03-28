Maya at The Westin in Avon hosting Easter brunch, giving away 10 meals to frontline workers

Maya at The Westin Riverfront in Avon will be serving Easter Brunch with chef-attended buffet stations on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maya and The Westin staff also want to thank dedicated local frontline health workers by again giving away 10 Easter meals, each serving four-plus people.

To nominate a Vail Valley frontline health worker, submit the person’s name, email, telephone number and a brief description of their role in supporting our community (less than 100 words) to Wendy Mallas at wmallas@westinriverfront.com . The deadline to submit a nomination is Thursday. Limit one nominee per person. The winners will be selected by The Westin Riverfront’s executive team and announced on Friday for pick-up from Maya on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Maya’s Easter Brunch is priced $65 for adults and $20 for kids age 5-12 and the holiday menu includes:

Herb roasted prime rib and honey glazed ham

Crab claws, oysters, citrus poached shrimp and ceviches

Omelets and waffles with your favorite toppings

Maya’s special Huevos Rancheros

Salads & fresh fruit

Chicken fingers and mac & cheese

Dessert bar designed specially by Maya’s pastry chef

Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and brunch cocktails

Reservations are highly recommended. To make a reservation, call 970-790-5500 or make one online .

Maya is also offering a full Easter to-go priced at $25 per person. The Easter to-go menu includes:

Honey baked ham with country style biscuits

Arugula salad with figs, goat cheese, toasted almonds and balsamic vinaigrette

Potato gratin

Roasted carrots and snap peas

Lemon pound cake with strawberry compote

Orders for Maya’s Easter to-go must be placed by 4 p.m. on Thursday by calling 970-790-5500 for pick-up from Maya on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Maya is located inside The Westin Riverfront in Avon. The restaurant will again be giving away 10 Easter meals to Vail Valley frontline health care workers. Nominations are open through Thursday, with meals available for pick up on Sunday.

Matt Ritscher, Daily file photo

For more information on Maya, visit http://www.riverfrontdining.com .