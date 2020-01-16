Maya hosts après barbecue on Westin Riverfront Gondola Plaza

If you go ... What: Maya Après Barbecue When: Friday, Jan. 17, 3-5 p.m. Where: The Westin Riverfront Gondola Plaza Cost: $3 Colorado draft beers and $5 margaritas More information: Visit westinriverfront.com.

Maya at The Westin Riverfront is hosting a special Après Gondola BBQ on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Skiers and snowboarders should head to The Westin Riverfront’s Gondola Plaza. The party will feature barbecue favorites, including smoked pork, brisket and chicken, along with $3 Colorado draft beers and $5 margaritas. Live music will be provided by The Evolution, who play a wide variety of modern tunes, including rock ‘n roll and Caribbean sounds.

Maya is also offering Seize the Summit this season – simply show that you reached 15,000 vertical feet during your day on the mountain and receive a free house margarita in Maya or a draft beer or house glass of wine in The Lift from 3:30 – 5:30p.m.