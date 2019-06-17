Maya’s Friday Afternoon Club is back for another season of live music
The popular Friday Afternoon Club at Maya will return for the season beginning June 21, kicking off with live country jams & roots rock by local favorite the Laughing Bones.
Located inside The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, the Maya terrace opens at 5 p.m., with music at 6 p.m. The restaurant will be offering special deals on tacos, beer and margaritas. Each Friday through Sept. 6, a different band will play while customers enjoy scenic sunsets on the terrace.
Since FAC is returning on #NationalSelfieDay, Maya will be giving away a free taco to everyone who tags The Westin Riverfront (@westinriverfront) & Maya (#mayabeavercreek) on Instagram on June 21st.
Here’s the full 2019 Maya FAC line-up:
JUNE
• June 21: Laughing Bones – alternative country jam
• June 28: The Burnsville Blues Band – hot rockin’ blues
JULY
• July 3: Rewind – classic & alt rock
• July 5: Mysterious Forces – bluegrass
• July 12: Rewind – classic & alt rock
• July 19: Turntable Revue – rock, pop & country
• July 26: Talking in Circles – acoustic alt rock
AUGUST
• August 2: The Platonics – pop, rock, dance & country
• August 9: Turntable Revue – rock, pop & country
• August 16 – Riverfront Ramblers – bluegrass, reggae & rock
• August 23: The Platonics – pop, rock, dance & country
• August 30: Laughing Bones – alternative country jam
SEPTEMBER
• September 6: KT and the Modulators – rock & soul