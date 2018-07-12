ME Moment: Comfort meets couture with chic brand Moxy Evolution

By definition, the word moxy means "a force of character, determination, or nerve." And, it is precisely this attitude that is felt when you shop the new, off-duty-meets-badass fashion brand, Moxy Evolution. Texas-native, Vail-transplant and owner and founder Missy Erickson created Moxy Evolution with the notion that women can do anything, and look fabulously chic while doing it.

"Moxy Evolution is something bigger than making a buck and selling a tracksuit. It is a brand with purpose for women ages 30 to 55 who are athletic, healthy, smart, doing their own thing, and doing it all. Moxy Evolution is about being fit on the inside and out," says Erickson.

The female-empowered brand began when Erickson was emerging from her time as a stay-at-home mom, and wanted to show her daughter that she too can do anything, at any age.

"I wanted my daughter to know that women don't have an expiration date," Erickson says.

Erickson's career path took her from design school in Dallas to the luxury hotel market here in the Vail Valley, when she decided to leave the traditional work force and spend time with her daughter. It was when her daughter got her driver's license that Erickson knew she was ready for a change. Not a change that meant going back into the hospitality industry, but one that was an evolution and had meaning.

Moxy Evolution's designs are the epitome of comfort meets couture. The look of the brand centers around luxurious ease, focusing on a collection of joggers, sweat suits and tracksuits that carry an air of confidence and sophistication, both of which capture the attention of fashion-conscious women with healthy and active lifestyles.

"I design for me. I am a business woman who loves fashion," says Erickson. "I love sweats, but I wanted to bump it up to something beautiful and pair them with stilettos."

Moxy Evolution is spot on for summer trends as the brand introduces a collection of breezy, drapey pieces for the season.

"I am taking the tracksuit to another level — lightweight, washable cashmere, a short harem-cropped jogger and matching cropped hoodies," says Erickson. "The look and feel for summer is soft palettes and plush fabrics."

Moxy Evolution's "Dream big, finish strong" philosophy sparked a #MeTee trend. Erickson's loyal customers can't get enough of the brand's ME Tee, which is pro-women (not anti-man — the brand has a ME Tee for men too) and inspires the notion of "I am enough."

With every ME Tee purchase, Moxy Evolution donates 50 percent of the proceeds to Dallas-based Adaptive Training Foundation, an organization close to Erickson's heart which helps those with physical disabilities to transform their lives through exercise and community. In addition to partnering with the Adaptive Training Foundation, Moxy Evolution also supports SafeHouse Denver with donations of new clothes.

Moxy Evolution is currently sold in boutiques throughout Denver including Pinkberry Lane Boutique, on the brand's website at http://www.moxyevolution.com, and it will be in stores nationwide coming soon.