Meals made easy

Best selling Lasagna Bolognese can be mix-and-matched with a rotating selection of sides, soups and much more.

Lauren McElroy makes fresh, quality cuisine affordable and easily accessible to everyone.

While her business, Lauren’s Kitchen, has won the local readers’ choice award for Best Catering Services three years running, the Edwards storefront solves the “what’s for dinner” dilemma for anyone with quick dine-in or take away scratch-made food. McElroy’s Southern comfort-style food — with a healthy twist — includes two-person entrees, soups, sides, salads and desserts. Though everything comes a la carte, each item complements others; they’re a perfect way to create a lavish meal at home, or just enjoy a relatively quick and easy bite. Customer favorites include lasagna Bolognese, pecan-crusted chicken and chicken salad, and any of her soups.

She uses only fresh, seasonal ingredients for her menu items, which rotate.

“Nothing comes pre-made,” she said. “It is all made fresh by me every day.”

Lauren’s Kitchen caters to almost all dietary restrictions, and labels her grab-and-go selections accordingly. And for those who want something a little more specialized, she offers catering for group sizes from six to 300. And in a fun twist that highlights her attention to personalization, she doesn’t just create menus for your culinary tastes. She’ll also help you with your hunting haul.

“Do you have game meat taking up space in your freezer? I’ll turn it into my award-winning Texas-style chili, meatloaf, meatballs or anything else,” she said.

Which makes having friends over exceptionally easy. She also offers all sorts of holiday meals for pre-order — think Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Easter.

Lauren’s Kitchen is available for dine in, pick up and delivery via DoorDash. Also, it is the only restaurant in the valley with a recycling incentive to bring back cleaned entree and side containers for a 5% discount on the next purchase. They will rewash and reuse the BPA-free containers.

