Meet a Colorado painter at C. Anthony Gallery Feb. 15-16
February 8, 2018
If you go …
What: Artist James Jensen visits Beaver Creek for two-day show.
Where: C. Anthony Gallery, located near the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.
When: Thursday and Friday, Feb. 15-16.
Cost: Free.
More information: The Colorado artist will discuss his process and inspiration. For more, visit http://www.canthony.gallery.
Born in Colorado, painter James Jensen was raised in the home of an artist. This creative influence was the beginning of a flourishing artist's path.
Jensen studied at the Art Students League in New York City and Colorado Institute of Art. His artwork can be found in many private collections, as well as Museum of Art in Fort Collins and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Arkansas.
As a signature member of the American Pastel Society in New York City, Jensen has impressed collectors with his photo-realistic pastel drawings and his vibrant abstract paintings. Master of his materials, his contemporary abstract art is textured by many painted layers; and sometimes metal, photography and resin.
"Envious of painters who worked with abandon, chaotic, expressive — I started exploring paint without rules and using this new medium in a totally opposite manner than the precise technical skill asked of the pastel in still life work," Jensen said. "The new works were large — freeform to begin with — yet my sense of structure and architecture started to wrangle in the erratic paintings to finish them off with a great play of free form gestures that meet a wonderful balance of geometric themes."
Jensen will be at C. Anthony Gallery in Beaver Creek for a two-day show Feb. 15-16 from 4 to 8 p.m. His new works will be on display and he'll discuss his process and inspiration.
C. Anthony Gallery is located in Beaver Creek Village near the ice rink.
For more information, visit http://www.canthony.gallery or call 970-845-8645.
