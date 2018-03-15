Meet Colorado artist in Avon
March 15, 2018
AVON — The next featured Colorado artist at Gallery 8 Arts in Avon is Ann Raabe, attending an artist reception on Friday, March 16, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Raabe's contemporary wall sculptures are from the norm in the ever-changing world of mixed media. Her pieces take a fresh approach to ancient traditions and contemporary design.
The artist who spent her childhood roaming the plains of South Africa on horseback can transform the ugly, broken and mundane into art. Her work ranges from the sun-bleached-bones to tribal masks.
Gallery 8 Arts encourages patrons to sit back, relax and enjoy a sophisticated collection of contemporary art, from oil to mixed media.
The close circle of gallery artists support one another and their creative endeavors. The gallery is made to be a creative space for collaboration.
For more information, visit http://www.gallery8arts.com.
If you go …
What: Artist reception with Ann Raabe.
Where: Gallery 8 Arts, Avon.
When: Friday, March 16, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free.
More information: Visit http://www.gallery8arts.com.
