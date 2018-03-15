Meet Colorado artist in Avon

If you go …

AVON — The next featured Colorado artist at Gallery 8 Arts in Avon is Ann Raabe, attending an artist reception on Friday, March 16, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Raabe's contemporary wall sculptures are from the norm in the ever-changing world of mixed media. Her pieces take a fresh approach to ancient traditions and contemporary design.

The artist who spent her childhood roaming the plains of South Africa on horseback can transform the ugly, broken and mundane into art. Her work ranges from the sun-bleached-bones to tribal masks.

