Meet photographer Bo Bridges at The Westin on March 9

AVON — Bo Bridges is a world-renowned director and photographer with strong ties to the Vail Valley. The Westin Riverfront in Avon recently installed seven large art pieces by bridges and will celebrate with an artist reception featuring Bridges on Friday, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lobby.

The resort's new art collection includes four large fine art photography pieces printed on matte aluminum now hanging in the lobby, including "Aspen Flare" — a photo that Bridges shot while mountain biking through Vail — and "Aspen Barn" — a photo of a historic barn located in Minturn.

The hallway leading to the Lift cafe and the Riverfront Express Gondola now features three large pieces by Bridges of photos printed on snowboards and skis, including "Up and Down," a picture of Vail's Northwoods Bowl taken from Chair 11 printed on five snowboard decks.

"Bo's pieces really highlight the beauty that surrounds us here in the Vail Valley and his photos printed on the skis and snowboards are just so unique," said Westin Riverfront general manager Kristen Pryor. "We are thrilled to be featuring more Colorado art at the resort."

Artist Reception

During the reception, guests can purchase cocktails and snacks from The Lookout, The Westin's newly expanded lobby bar, or Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen by chef Richard Sandoval. The resort also offers live music nightly in the lobby from 4 to 9 p.m. during the ski season.

Bridges fine art photography features beautiful scenes and landscapes from around the world. He also shoots commercial work featuring a diverse mix of professional athletes, celebrity portraits, and film and television advertising campaigns. Bridges had a home in the Vail Valley for more than a decade before relocating to Manhattan Beach, California.

For more information on Bridges, visit http://www.bobridgesgallery.com.

For more information about The Westin, visit http://www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.